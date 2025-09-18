The Indianapolis Colts aim to advance to a 3-0 record when they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Although Tennessee is 0-2 on the season so far, there is some hype building around quarterback Cam Ward after he threw an electrifying first career touchdown. Leading up to the contest, Zaire Franklin dropped a backhanded compliment about Ward.

While talking with media members in the locker room, the 29-year-old linebacker claimed that he hopes Ward throws a wild touchdown pass like he did against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. However, Franklin backed that statement up by giving the Titans' rookie some compliments.

“I hope he throws that play again. It wasn't a good throw. But he's a talented player. He can make all those throws. His arm angle is exceptional. He's got a zip on the ball. He's the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. … But hopefully he throws that ball again.”

#Colts LB Zaire Franklin on Cam Ward's first NFL touchdown last week: "I hope he throws that play again. It wasn't a good throw. But he's a talented player. He can make all those throws. His arm angle is exceptional. He's got a zip on the ball. He's the No. 1 overall pick for a… https://t.co/llakE3ICzx pic.twitter.com/z5coSb4rPt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2025

Cam Ward's first career touchdown is one of the craziest throws you'll see in the NFL. After scrambling backwards and toward the right side of the field, the 23-year-old quarterback directed teammate Elic Ayomanor to run across the opposite side of the field. Ward launched the ball, fading away across his body, where the ball landed right in Ayomanor's hands for the score.

Rook to rook! #Titans QB Cam Ward somehow finds WR Elic Ayomanor for a TD. What a crazy play. Sidenote: Ayomanor is legit. Learn the name.pic.twitter.com/rK5cCllk4Q — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2025

Typically, everything Ward did on that play is what coaches tell quarterbacks not to do. Throwing late over the middle across the body can lead to turnovers. However, it appeared to work for the Titans on that play.

So, as you can expect, Zaire Franklin and the Colts might be foaming at the mouth to challenge Ward into making that kind of throw again. Indianapolis will have its first chance to face off against the Titans on Sunday, September 21, at 1 p.m. EST.