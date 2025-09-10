On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Texans began their 2025 season with a dud by losing to the Los Angeles Rams in a frustrating road game. CJ Stroud was under constant pressure throughout the afternoon, and overall, the Texans were not able to get much of anything going on offense despite a relatively strong game from their elite defense.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that tight end Cade Stover went down with what has now been revealed as a hairline fracture in his broken foot, which will sideline him for the immediate future.

With this being the case, the Texans made a move on Wednesday to help shore up the depth in their tight end room.

“The Texans are signing veteran tight end Harrison Bryant to the 53-man roster, promoting him from the practice squad in advance of a Monday night home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per a league source. The deal includes a minimum salary, plus $500,000 in incentives, per a source,” reported Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com.

Article Continues Below

Bryant was a part of the return package that the Texans got back when they traded wide receiver John Metchie to the Philadelphia Eagles shortly before the 2025 NFL season got underway. He's a former fourth round pick by the Cleveland Browns who played his college football at Florida Atlantic.

At this point, it's unclear how much Bryant figures to factor into the Texans' offensive scheme in Stover's absence, but it will certainly be nice for the team to have some additional depth in that department in the wake of the injury.

Overall, the Texans did not exactly look like a team ready to make the next step and compete for championships with their performance against the Rams. However, they'll have a chance to make things right with their next game, which will take place on Monday night at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.