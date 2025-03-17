The Houston Texans have had a busy offseason so far, but they made their biggest move when they signed star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to a historic three-year, $90 million contract extension on Monday morning. In the wake of the news being announced, the team shared a hilarious immediate reaction to the deal on social media.

After being selected with the third overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, Stingley enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024 with Houston, earning his first Pro Bowl selection, in addition to a first-team All-Pro honor as well. The Texans rewarded Stingley with the most expensive contract for a cornerback in NFL history, and once news of the deal came out, they made an awesome post on X, formerly Twitter.

Texans solidify secondary with Derek Stingley Jr. contract extension

Stingley was solid in his first two seasons for Houston, but he struggled to stay on the field due to a variety of injuries. He put everything together in 2024, though, racking up 54 tackles, five interceptions, and 18 passes defended. Stingley only allowed 47.1% of the passes thrown in his direction get completed, and opposing quarterbacks posted a lowly 51.2 passer rating when targeting him in the air.

As a result of his incredible campaign, the Texans decided to not wait any longer and extend Stingley right now, resetting the cornerback market in the process. Stingley will be locking down one side of the field for Houston for the foreseeable future, which should help their defense remain an elite unit after they took some big steps forward in 2024.

With Stingley locked up, the Texans can focus on adding to other areas of their roster. Adding some more help on offense, particularly along their offensive line and at wide receiver, could be what the front office turns their attention towards moving forward, but for now, they will be celebrating this massive extension with Stingley.