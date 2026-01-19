The Houston Texans are stuck in the air after a long night that somehow got longer, hours after the New England Patriots closed the door on their season. Soon after, travel chaos followed. That night in the NFL Playoffs ended in the Divisional Round, and since then, the fallout has not stopped. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the team was still trying to get back to Houston due to weather delays and other complications. The game ended at 6:15 p.m. Yet, the plane never settled. Neither did the loss.

On the field, the Texans bowed out with a 28–16 defeat. It was abrupt. It was heavy. Entering the postseason, Houston rode a nine-game winning streak and real belief. Just one week earlier, the Texans looked dominant, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers 30–6 in the Wild Card. Momentum felt real. Confidence felt earned. Under the lights, however, the run stopped.

Inside New England, the night turned fast. First, the Patriots struck. Then, Houston answered. But suddenly, it snapped. A pick-six changed everything. Before halftime, New England scored again. 21–10. From there, the Texans never recovered.

When the Texans’ season ends, reality hits hard

Article Continues Below

Now, the Patriots move on to the Conference Championships to face the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, the Texans move into silence, reflection, and a flight that would not land. That detail matters. It fits the night. Everything felt delayed. Everything felt unfinished.

Still, the Texans core matters. This team grew fast. Along the way, it learned how to win together. It also learned how fragile January can be. The Divisional Round does not forgive mistakes. Instead, it magnifies them. The Patriots understood that and the Texans felt it.

Make no mistake, travel problems are not excuses. Rather, they are symbols. The season ended, yet the journey home dragged on. That is how playoff exits linger. The Texans were flying. They were grounded. They were done.

The NFL Playoffs run was real. The ending hurt. Now, the question waits, as it always does after a long night like this. How do the Texans turn this feeling into fuel for what comes next?