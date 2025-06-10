Nick Chubb begins a new chapter of his NFL career, leaving the Cleveland Browns to join the Houston Texans.

The running back inked his deal with the Texans on June 9, moving on from the Browns after seven seasons. The contract will last for one year as he will earn $2.28 million throughout the 2025 campaign.

Chubb was very positive upon his arrival to the Lone Star State. The Texans showed that with his introduction to the squad.

“What's up, H-Town. Nick Chubb here. So excited to be here. Let's get to work,” Chubb said.

"What's up, H-Town. Nick Chubb here. So excited to be here. Let's get to work," Chubb said.

What's next for Texans after signing Nick Chubb

The Texans benefit from boosting the running back position, adding Nick Chubb to pair him with star Joe Mixon.

Chubb's last two seasons carry an asterisk. 2023 ended early for him after he suffered a torn MCL and a damaged ACL in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returned the following year but was mainly limited in the games he started. After eight games in 2024, he made 101 rushes for 332 yards and three touchdowns. He also made five receptions for 31 yards and a score.

It's a step in the right direction for the veteran running back, as he was a four-time Pro Bowler from 2019 to 2022. He landed on the second team All-Pro in 2022, showing the upward trajectory he had prior to the season-ending injury.

Chubb will look to have a solid impact as the second option behind Mixon, who shows off an elite level of play as one of the stars in the Texans' offense. Mixon made the Pro Bowl after making 245 rushes for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. His first season with Houston was a success as he'll look to gain chemistry with Chubb.

In the meantime, the Texans will have high aspirations after finishing 10-7 in 2024. They won the AFC South Division and beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in the AFC Wild Card. However, their season ended after losing in a 23-14 heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.