Nick Chubb begins a new chapter of his NFL career, leaving the Cleveland Browns to join the Houston Texans.

The running back inked his deal with the Texans on June 9, moving on from the Browns after seven seasons. The contract will last for one year as he will earn $2.28 million throughout the 2025 campaign.

Chubb was very positive upon his arrival to the Lone Star State. The Texans showed that with his introduction to the squad.

“What's up, H-Town. Nick Chubb here. So excited to be here. Let's get to work,” Chubb said.

What's next for Texans after signing Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field.
Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Houston Texans News
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) rolls out to throw against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-Imagn Images
CJ Stroud’s limited Texans OTAs ‘worries’ NFL InsiderJake Faigus ·
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field.
Nick Chubb officially lands with Texans on incentive-laced dealBenedetto Vitale ·
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Texans’ C.J. Gardner Johnson takes shot at Eagles with Super Bowl guaranteeTroy Finnegan ·
Featured image Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb expected to sign with Texans during upcoming visitDylan Fine ·
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field.
NFL rumors: Texans an option for Nick Chubb with Browns return ‘unlikely’Jaren Kawada ·
One mystery player in the middle - CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr around him - Houston Texans logo in the background
Rising Houston Texans rookie turning heads in 2025 OTAsEnzo Flojo ·

The Texans benefit from boosting the running back position, adding Nick Chubb to pair him with star Joe Mixon.

Chubb's last two seasons carry an asterisk. 2023 ended early for him after he suffered a torn MCL and a damaged ACL in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returned the following year but was mainly limited in the games he started. After eight games in 2024, he made 101 rushes for 332 yards and three touchdowns. He also made five receptions for 31 yards and a score.

It's a step in the right direction for the veteran running back, as he was a four-time Pro Bowler from 2019 to 2022. He landed on the second team All-Pro in 2022, showing the upward trajectory he had prior to the season-ending injury.

Chubb will look to have a solid impact as the second option behind Mixon, who shows off an elite level of play as one of the stars in the Texans' offense. Mixon made the Pro Bowl after making 245 rushes for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. His first season with Houston was a success as he'll look to gain chemistry with Chubb.

In the meantime, the Texans will have high aspirations after finishing 10-7 in 2024. They won the AFC South Division and beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in the AFC Wild Card. However, their season ended after losing in a 23-14 heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.