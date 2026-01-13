The Houston Texans are moving into the NFL Playoffs with real momentum, but Nico Collins now sits at the center of concern as they prepare for the AFC Divisional Round against the New England Patriots after a bruising Wild Card win. According to KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, Collins suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his status has become the loudest question around the team. Under the stadium lights of Lucas Oil, one hit shifted the entire storyline as quickly as the scoreboard.

The Texans crushed the Steelers 30–6 and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter alone. Yet Collins’ exit changed the tone early. He took a hard hit from Joey Porter Jr. on third down and left the game as a promising drive stalled. The score was 0–0 at the time. The Steelers then kicked a field goal to go up 3–0 with eight minutes left in the first quarter. That moment mattered.

Collins never returned. The Texans did not need him to finish the job. Still, the loss of their Pro Bowl receiver created real anxiety moving forward. After the game, head coach DeMeco Ryans kept it simple. “We’ll see how the week goes,” he said. The line carried weight. It also left everything open.

What Collins’ absence could mean for the Texans

The Patriots are waiting in the NFL Playoffs after smothering the Los Angeles Chargers 16–3 in their playoff opener. That defense gives away nothing. It hunts mistakes. That makes Collins’ availability even more important for the Texans’ passing game heading into the AFC Divisional Round.

Collins stretches the field. He wins contested catches. He changes coverage with one step. Without him, Houston must lean harder on timing and scheme. C.J. Stroud can still carve defenses. Yet playoff football punishes even small gaps.

The Texans believe in their depth and their toughness. Still, there is no replacing a receiver who draws fear on every snap. As the week unfolds, every practice rep will feel heavier. Every update will echo through the fan base.

The Texans are close. The Patriots stand in the way. So will Nico Collins be ready when it matters most?