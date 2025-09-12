The Houston Texans' offense was underwhelming in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, as they couldn't get much going in the passing game. It shows from Nico Collins' numbers, with the wide receiver finishing with 25 yards, and he only had three catches.

It was just Week 1, but of course, there has already been a cause of concern for fans, and also, fantasy football managers who have him rostered on their team. The good news is that the season is still young, and Collins has a chance to make more plays in their Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Collins spoke to the media about Week 1 performance, and he showed a sign of optimism that everything will be good on his end.

“You can't get down on yourself because you're not getting the ball. Continue to run the correct routes, right reps, and details. And have fun. The ball's gonna come,” Collins said.

Article Continues Below

#Texans WR Nico Collins said the ball “is gonna come” and how he can’t get down on himself because he’s not getting targets. Collins had 3 catches for 25 yards in Week 1. pic.twitter.com/UPZLignyfz — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) September 12, 2025

Collins was a productive wide receiver last season for the Texans, and many are expecting him to replicate that success this season. Outside of Collins, there isn't a true WR2 on the team, which means that he may be getting most of the targets. Tank Dell is still recovering from an injury he suffered late last season, so the Texans will have to do what they can on offense.

That means it starts with Collins, and he's going to have to make a lot of plays to keep the Texans' offense going this season. The pressure shouldn't be all on him, and C.J. Stroud has to find a way to spread the wealth this season amongst the other receivers on the team.

If Stroud and Collins can have a strong connection this season, there's a chance their offense won't take a step back, and it would be good to see them get back on track against the Buccaneers.