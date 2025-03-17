The Houston Texans have been busy acquiring defensive talent this offseason and did so again on Monday. In what could be a smart move, the front office improved the depth of the secondary after signing journeyman Ronald Darby.

Darby's officially signs a one-year $2.5 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The contract puts him in line to be a backup to Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre.

The 2025 season will be the 11th of Darby's career. Before signing with the Texans, the 31-year-old cornerback has played for several teams in the league. He began his career in 2015 with the Buffalo Bills. After playing there for two seasons, Darby moved on to play with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also spent a one-year stint with the Washington Commanders and also played two seasons with the Denver Broncos. The seasoned veteran played for the Baltimore Ravens as well and served as a solid option for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024.

Darby had one of the best years of his career with the Jaguars after recording 46 total tackles (36 solo) and nine pass deflections. His consistency as a tackler provides solid depth at the cornerback position for the Texans.

Darby joins a loaded Texans secondary. With Stingley, Lassiter, and Pitre holding it down at the cornerback positions, Houston made a big trade this offseason to acquire former Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson to play alongside Calen Bullock at the safety positions.

Houston has emphasized the secondary this offseason. That was especially true after the Texans gave Stingley a three-year, $90 million contract extension with $89 million gauaranteed. It was a record-breaking deal that made Stingley the highest-paid defensive back in league history. It's a sign that bodes well for other young cornerbacks in the league like New York Jets star Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner who is still on his rookie deal.