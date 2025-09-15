The Houston Texans and especially CJ Stroud are looking to bounce back from their 14-9 loss to the LA Rams in Week 1. On Monday, they will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will be broadcast on Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Prior to the game, Stroud led fans in on some of his unusual pregame rituals. It turns out, Stroud was able to pick up a basketball and a golf club as a means of preparation.

He was tossing the basketball around in the form of a quarterback throw. Then, Stroud took a few swings with the golf club. Ultimately, he obviously brought it to his bread and butter as part of his warm-up.

Texans QB C. J. Stroud incorporates multiple sports into his pregame routine: 🏀 Basketball

Against the Rams, Stroud finished with 188 passing yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. Afterward, Stroud criticized his team for “lollygagging,” which led to their loss.

This year, Stroud and the Texans' offense are expected to rise to the occasion. Particularly, the addition of offensive coordinator Nick Caley breathes life into them with his trust in Stroud.

Last season, the Texans finished the year at 10-7 and won the AFC South. Ultimately, they made it to the Divisional Playoff before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Altogether, Stroud finished the year with 3,727 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Additionally, he finished with an 87% passer rating and a pass completion percentage of 63.2%.

CJ Stroud is multitalented in a wide range of sports .

Before he became a standout QB, Stroud excelled in multiple sports. Growing up, he picked up basketball, soccer, and baseball to go along with his greatness on the gridiron.

As a youth, he and his family loved basketball, and they had a court outside their home. Additionally, Stroud took up baseball for a brief period, but ultimately found the game not as interesting.

Then, for one season, Stroud hit the soccer pitch. So it shouldn't be a surprise that before a Monday Night Football game, he goes back to the basics.