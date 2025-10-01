The Houston Texans won their first game of the season against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, and things may have gotten physical at some points. When looking back at the game, some think that NFL officials missed a roughing the passer call from Azeez Al-Shaair.

Ward was running out of the pocket on third down in Texans territory, and after letting a pass go, Al-Shaair hit him in the face. A flag was not thrown, and the Titans ended up settling for a field goal. Ward was not hurt on the play, but the league has made it an emphasis to protect the quarterback, and in that case, nothing was done.

At the same time, Al-Shaair is a repeat offender when it comes to unnecessary hits on quarterbacks. Last season, he was suspended for three games after a late hit on Trevor Lawrence. The hit led to both teams getting into an altercation while Lawrence was still on the field, and he had to leave the game with a head injury.

After that game, head coach Demeco Ryans spoke about the hit and defended the type of player that Al-Shaair is.

“It's not representative of who Azeez is. Azeez is a smart player, really great leader for us,” Ryans said. “We felt his presence not being there, and it really affected us on the defensive side. That's not what we were coaching, we didn't want to see the melee and all of the aftermath, that's not what we're about.”

If Al-Shaair is penalized for the hit on Ward, there's a chance that it could be more serious than what he received last year since he's a repeat offender. The one thing that could save him is that Ward wasn't injured, which, in the case of last season's hit, Lawrence was.