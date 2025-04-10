The Houston Texans' young team saw a big loss with veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs signing with the New England Patriots. Still, the Texans have a talented roster, especially with quarterback CJ Stroud leading the charge. This year, the Texans have the No. 25 pick in the NFL Draft,

While there are plenty of directions the team can go in, there appears to be one Texas Longhorns star the team is reportedly “high” on. ESPN draft expert Matt Miller named Kelvin Banks Jr. as the target, and he is a talented offensive line prospect who could help the Texans.

” Yeah, the offseason retooling of the offensive line will continue into the draft. The Texans have four picks in the top 90, and expect at least one of those to be a bodyguard for quarterback C.J. Stroud. We've heard from numerous scouts that Houston is high on offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) if he makes it to No. 25. Getting another pass-catching option for Stroud is in play early, too,” Miller wrote.

Banks was a key part of the Texas team, and he left no secrets on his future by immediately declaring for the NFL Draft after the Cotton Bowl loss.

The Texans did add some depth to the offensive line, but it's still an area of importance, as DJ Bien-Aime wrote, even though the Texans traded Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders.

“Houston revamped its offensive line by adding guard Ed Ingram, tackle Cam Robinson and guard Laken Tomlinson after moving on from left tackle Laremy Tunsil, left guard Kenyon Green and right guard Shaq Mason. But those additions aren't enough for the Texans to avoid drafting offensive linemen. Watch for them to continue the O-line makeover after allowing 54 sacks last season.”

So, adding someone such as Banks makes a lot of sense for the Texans to protect Stroud and help the offense out.