The Indianapolis Colts are one of the NFL's best storylines early in the 2025 season. Daniel Jones' renaissance has led the Colts to a 4-1 start. Now Indy will look to extend their winning streak against the Cardinals. But they will have to make it work without two backup offensive players.

The Colts made a number of surprising inactives moves before Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Indy announced that Anthony Richardson is now the team's third-string quarterback after suffering an eye injury during pregame warmups. Riley Leonard will take over as the Colts backup quarterback in Week 6.

Meanwhile, the Colts also listed wide receiver Adonai Mitchell as a healthy inactive for Sunday's game, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Mitchell only played in garbage time in last week's lopsided win against the Raiders. He did not haul in his lone target.

Meirov suggested that Mitchell's benching could be a result of the team's most infamous play of the season.

Mitchell hauled in a 75-yard reception during the third quarter against the Rams in Week 4. But he dropped the ball while extending it over the goal line during his celebration.

As a result, his touchdown was wiped away and the Colts turned the ball over to the Rams.

That play especially stands out after Indy lost that game by seven points.

Can the Colts get past the Cardinals in Week 6?

The Colts can maintain their stranglehold on the AFC South with a win against the Cardinals.

But Indy will be forced to play without one of their best defensive players in Week 6.

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II will miss his third consecutive game with an Achilles injury. Moore first sustained the injury in Week 3 against the Titans.

But thankfully the Colts will not be catching the Cardinals at full strength.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is expected to miss Week 6, with backup Jacoby Brissett getting the start. The lack of a rushing threat at quarterback should make it easier for the Colts to play defense.

The Colts could run away with this game if they can figure out how to move the ball against a stout Cardinals defense.

Colts vs. Cardinals kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.