NFL Week 6 is finally here and fans are ready for another weekend of upsets, close finishes, and overall football madness. As the latest slate of matchups arrives, we'll be taking a look at some bold predictions when the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) visit the Indianapolis Colts (4-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Week 6.

The Indianapolis Colts come into this game following a dominant 40-6 defeat over the Las Vegas Raiders that saw RB Jonathan Taylor find the end zone for three touchdowns. The Cardinals, on the other hand, were the story of the week for all the wrong reasons. With the game all but sealed, running back Emari Demarcado fumbled the ball into the end zone on a would-be touchdown run, directly resulting in a Tennessee Titans comeback that should have never happened.

The Colts are looking to continue their run as one of the best teams in the NFL, while the Cardinals are hoping to bounce back from a crushing defeat in Week 5. Sportsbooks are billing the Indianapolis Colts the 7-point betting favorites with an implied total of 47.5 points for both sides.

Cardinals vs. Colts Bold Predictions

Colts' Jonathan Taylor rushes for another three (3) touchdowns

This is certainly a bold prediction given the Arizona Cardinals have only allowed three rushing touchdowns in all this season. They're also a very stout rushing defense, only allowing 92.4 rushing yards per game to opponents. The Cardinals also have a very solid defense in the red zone, only allowing touchdowns on 47.1% of opponents' trips. However, following their demoralizing defeat last week, we could see things get ugly as they hit the road against one of the NFL's hottest teams.

While their rushing defense is among the NFL's best, the Arizona secondary is allowing 254.2 yards through the air per game to opposing quarterbacks. Daniel Jones should be able to feast against this secondary, marching down the field and getting his team to the red zone.

From there, expect the Colts' to use Jonathan Taylor in short-yardage situations as there may not be a better running back in the league right now inside the 10 yard line. Expect Taylor to have another monster game against this inconsistent defense, likely finding the end zone for at least one score.

Cardinals' RB Michael Carter takes control of RB1 role

Article Continues Below

Following the news of RB Trey Benson heading to Injured Reserve, the vast majority of analysts believed veteran Emari Demarcado, listed second on the RB depth chart, would assume the role of starter. Against the Titans, however, it was Michael Carter who controlled the touches with 18 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. Third-stringer Bam Knight had one more touch than Demarcado and following his disastrous mistake in Week 5, it's not like Demarcado will retain a bigger role this week.

This leaves the door wide open for Michael Carter to take control of this backfield while Trey Benson remains out. Furthermore, QB Kyler Murray's status for this game is still murky after injury, so the running attack could have all the more focus shifted onto it come Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals should start QB Jacoby Brissett, Kyler Murray ‘questionable'

Kyler Murray missed practice earlier this week (foot), but returned to practice on Friday ahead of their Sunday game. He remains listed as ‘questionable' and with a short week of practice, we have to wonder how significant this injury may be. Murray's biggest threat is as a rusher and a foot injury seriously hinders his mobility outside of the pocket. Furthermore, Murray has been lackluster with his passing, not yet surpassing 250 yards or reaching better than a 55.0 quarterback rating in any of his games this season.

Still, Brissett hasn't played a full season since 2022 with the Cleveland Browns and his record as a starter is only 19-34 throughout his career. However, if Murray can't play to his full capacity, a switch for the week could give their starter added time to heal before the Cardinals host Green Bay. Given the recent crushing defeat, a slight change in their air attack from a veteran in the locker room could give them the added boost they need. Brissett will also be motivated to beat a team he spent four of most relevant years as a starter.

Daniel Jones is the MVP front-runner after a 5-1 start

Assuming the Colts win this game in dominant fashion, they'll improve to a league-best 5-1 record with no signs of slowing down. Behind Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Daniel Jones has been a top quarterback in the league thus far, third in yards (1,290) and first in QBR (79.7). He's been wildly effective in leading this team down field without mistakes and allowing an All-Pro like Jonathan Taylor do his thing inside the tackles. Following a Bills' upset loss to New England that saw Josh Allen struggle, don't be surprise if Daniel Jones makes his case for MVP much stronger after another win.