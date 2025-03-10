The NFL is in an absolute frenzy on day one of the tampering period in free agency. Key players across the league are finding new homes as teams fill out their rosters for next season.

As a part of the bonanza, the Indianapolis Colts signed former Minnesota Vikings standout Cam Bynum to a four-year, $60 million contract according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Bynum will immediately lift a Colts secondary that really struggled last season, leading Indianapolis to have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. He comes from a Vikings group that was near the top of the league for much of 2024 and that experience should prove to be invaluable for this Indianapolis squad.

Minnesota relied a lot on Bynum's production in the back end to clean up some of the messes created by Brian Flores' chaotic scheme. The California product became a tackling machine during the first four years of his career, notching 342 total stops in 65 games.

During a career year in 2023, Bynum started all 17 games and recorded an astounding 137 total tackles. During his four years in Minnesota, he also has eight interceptions.

For Vikings fans, Bynum was known for more than just getting ballcarriers on the ground and picking off passes. The Vikings defense had some of the best celebrations in the NFL thanks to Bynum and his fellow safety Josh Metellus. After Bynum's deal was announced, Metellus didn't hide his emotions on social media.

“💔,” Metellus wrote simply.

The Colts will need more from their defense this season as the offense will understandably be a work in progress. Indianapolis is still working on bringing in competition for Anthony Richardson at quarterback, which means that side of the ball will likely be in flux during the season.

The easiest way to remain competitive in that scenario is to bolster the other side of the ball. Adding Bynum to that group is a step in the right direction for the Colts to do just that.