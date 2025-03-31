Ever since the Colts announced that Anthony Richardson would compete this offseason with another quarterback, fans have speculated who that other player would be. It was then that the Colts acquired Daniel Jones to fill that spot, and head coach Shane Steichen gave some insight into how the competition for the starting quarterback job would look.

As expected, Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps as soon as April 21 for Indianapolis' offseason workouts where there won't be any grace time for either player as the battle starts right from the get-go. Steichen would say at the NFL annual meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida that there are three ways for whichever player to show who will be the starter come the new season according to The Indy Star.

“It’ll start in the spring,” Steichen said. “They’re going to split the (first team) reps through practice and going into training camp, and really, it’s going to come down to who’s the most consistent, who’s the most productive, will be the starter.”

“You’re going to have first and second down, then you’re going to have third-down days,” Steichen continued. “We don’t want a guy missing out on all of third downs.”

Part of the process for Colts' Anthony Richardson

Some believe the Colts signing Jones spells doom for the team as the former New York Giant could be perceived as an average option compared with Richardson who has talent but has been inconsistent. Still, it's the franchise's way of displaying some tough competition which Steichen talked about with other members of the team and also expressed how significant it will be for Richardson.

“Right at the end of the season, we sat down and talked about it and said, ‘We need to bring in some competition for Anthony,’” Steichen said. “Obviously, Anthony’s shown some signs of some really good things, but we’re just looking for consistency on a daily basis.”

“That’s part of the process that we’re going through right now, is the competition,” Steichen said. “He’s [Richardon] going to have to take advantage of the reps that he gets.”

With some in the football world criticizing the Colts for signing Jones, there could be some validity even besides the talent at the position where the team around is missing a top wide receiver and experienced departures at the offensive line. This was argued by Ben Solak of ESPN.

“It's a quarterback battle between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Both general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen endured hot seats this offseason and need success in 2025 to hold on to their jobs,” Solak wrote on the team on March 12. “But how much success can a team draw from a QB room of Richardson and Jones when it doesn't have a dominant WR1 and when two starting offensive linemen just left in free agency?”

At any rate, Indianapolis is trying to improve after last season's 8-9 record, which put them second in the AFC North.