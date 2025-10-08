The Indianapolis Colts are one of the best stories in the NFL so far this season. Indy started the season on a hot streak, jumping out to a 4-1 start. The Colts have Daniel Jones looking like a new man after starting him over Anthony Richardson. Now Indianapolis added some reinforcements on defense to add depth for the rest of the season.

The Colts have agreed on a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pratt was released by the Raiders on Monday after being a healthy scratch in Week 5. Coincidentally, against the Colts.

Pelissero noted that four other teams were interested in signing Pratt following his release. Pratt wanted to reunite with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in Indianapolis.

Pratt and Anarumo developed a great relationship during their time with the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran linebacker even requested a trade out of Cincinnati this offseason after Anarumo was fired.

Now the pair finally reunite on a Colts team that is playing better than ever.

It will be interesting to see how quickly Indy works Pratt into the starting lineup. Pratt's experience with Anarumo's scheme should give him an advantage over Austin Ajiake and Joe Bachie.

Colts look ready to take over AFC South amid hot streak

The power is shifting in the AFC South early in the 2025 season.

Houston has had a stranglehold on the division recently as all three other teams have struggled to find success. But now the Colts could find themselves in the driver's seat.

Indy sits atop the division with Jacksonville at 4-1. The Colts have looked like a more complete team than the Jaguars so far, and they've delivered some dominating performances.

The Colts play the Jaguars in Week 14 and Week 17. Those two games could decide who wins the AFC South this season. Colts fans need to circle those games on the calendar.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves. After all, Indy will take things one game at a time just like every other NFL team.

Next up for the Colts is a Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals.