If you had asked 100 NFL fans which offense would be the most efficient after three weeks, no one would even think about the Indianapolis Colts. Yet, here we are. The new-look Indy offense has arguably been the best offensive unit in football this season. They never punted once through two games, one of which was a matchup against the vaunted Denver defense.

Unfortunately, the Colts' punt-less streak ended in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Rigoberto Sanchez was finally able to use his leg in the second quarter after a three-and-out from the Indianapolis offense. However, that was the only time that Sanchez would be on the field to punt for the entire game.

With just one punt through three games, the Colts achieved a level of greatness not seen in many decades, according to Adam Schefter. “Colts now have punted once over their first three games, the fewest by any team over its first three games of an NFL season since at least 1940,” he posted on X.

Article Continues Below

It's not like the Colts' nearly punt-less start was propelled by them committing a turnover. In fact, the Colts' offense is yet to commit a single turnover, a first in franchise history. While one could argue that they faced two struggling defenses in the Dolphins and Titans, the fact that they've been consistently able to drive down the field to get into scoring position is still impressive, no matter who they faced.

The Colts have looked like a completely different team. Leading the way for them is Daniel Jones, who has silenced all critics with his play so far. Indy was criticized heavily at the start of the season after first-round pick Anthony Richardson was benched for Jones. However, Jones has shown exactly why the Colts had faith in him to lead them this season. He's held a 71.6% completion rate this season for 816 yards and thrown three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Will the Colts sustain this hyper-efficient offense? It's unlikely, but from what we're seeing, the eventual floor that this Colts team will have on offense seems to be pretty high. Shane Steichen crafted a masterful offense under Jones that utilizes his strengths properly. Their next test is against a sneaky tough team in the Los Angeles Rams.