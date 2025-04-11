Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts wrapped up free agency by bringing back a familiar face. The Colts addressed their tight end needs by re-signing Mo Alie-Cox, their longest-tenured player at the position.

The Colts are bringing back Alie-Cox on a one-year deal, they announced on social media. The veteran will suit up for his eighth season, all with Indianapolis. He joins Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods and Will Mallory as the team's tight ends, all returning from 2024.

https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1910702279897776452

Specific details of Alie-Cox's one-year deal have yet to be officially publicized. The contract is his fifth official agreement with the Colts and his first since signing a three-year extension in 2022.

A former All-Atlantic 10 college basketball player at VCU, Alie-Cox joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has since become a staple of the team's offense, appearing in 108 games over the past eight seasons and starting 47 of them.

By re-signing with the team, Alie-Cox becomes the third-longest-tenured player on the team behind defensive tackle Grover Stewart and punter Rigoberto Sanchez. He is given that honor by virtue of longtime center Ryan Kelly signing with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

Colts still expected to target tight end in 2025 NFL Draft

Although Alie-Cox becomes the fourth tight end on the Colts roster, Indianapolis is still expected to target the position in the draft. Tight end has been a constant issue for the team, going without reliable receiving production from the position for several years.

With the No. 14 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts are seen as one of the favorites to take a tight end in the first round. Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland top the list of available prospects. Both Warren and Loveland would be valuable additions to a receiving corps designed to assist a developing quarterback like Anthony Richardson.

Even if the Colts take a quarterback early in the draft, Alie-Cox still figures to see quality snaps. His athletic 6-foot-5, 267-pound frame makes him the team's best blocker and red-zone threat at the position. Alie-Cox's blocking skills are highly valued in a run-heavy offense featuring Richardson and star running back Jonathan Taylor.