The Indianapolis Colts are looking to move into the next generation of their franchise with the passing of owner Jim Irsay in May. The latest announcement from the Colts shows they're reorganizing their ownership that align with Irsay's wishes, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The Colts announced details on the transition of ownership from late Jim Irsay to his daughters Carlie-Irsay Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson. Most notably, Carlie Irsay-Gordon will become Owner & CEO, but all three sisters will share leadership duties for the club,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Outside of Gordon, Irsay's other two daughters, Foyt and Jackson, have new titles as well, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“Foyt will become Owner & Executive Vice President. Jackson will become Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation,” Pelissero wrote.

When Irsay took over the team, he made it well known what he planned to do with the team.

“We're keeping 100% of the team,” Irsay said via ESPN's Stephen Holder. “And I'm passing it on to my children.”

Irsay encouraged his daughters to find what areas of the team fit with what they were interested in, which helped them get into the roles that they're in now.

Jim Irsay continues to be recognized by NFL world

Irsay died on May 21 at the age of 65, and was the principal owner of the Colts since 1997, which was when his father passed away. The Irsay family has owned the franchise since 1972, the longest period of ownership in NFL history.

Peyton Manning, who once played for the Colts, recently spoke out about Irsay and how he changed the way Indianapolis looked at football.

“Right before your eyes, Indianapolis became the biggest football town,” Manning said. “High school football goes up. Fans wear more jerseys to a Colts game than any other stadium out there. And that was [because of] Jim’s commitment. That was his commitment to the city that he was going to bring them a winner once he took over, and he did.”

Irsay will forever be remembered, and what he was able to do for the Colts will help them as his daughters take over for the next generation.