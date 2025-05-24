With the sudden passing of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, there has been an influx of people within the football world remembering the legacy he left since taking in the team in 1997. As Peyton Manning had a heartbreaking reaction to Irsay's passing, he would speak further on the impact that he had on the team and the city.

Manning spoke about Irsay on ESPN's “NFL Live” and emphasized how he made the city of Indianapolis a “football town” as the Colts became a prestigious franchise in the league, according to the outlet.

“When I got there, Indiana basketball, [auto] racing, the Indy 500 — that was it,” Manning said. “I think football was the third sport. Maybe not. Golf might’ve been in there. And all of a sudden, because of the commitment Jim made to winning.

“He goes out and hires Bill Polian, who had rebuilt the Buffalo Bills, had started the Carolina Panthers as a new franchise, takes them to the NFC Championship, then he drafts Edgerrin James, obviously re-signs Marvin Harrison, who’s already there,” Manning continued. “And next thing you know, the Colts all of a sudden, ‘Hey, the Colts are beating Miami, they’re beating Buffalo, they’re winning their division. And all of a sudden, ‘Hey, the Colts are for real.’”

Colts legend Peyton Manning speaks on the impact Jim Irsay had

As Indiana Pacers fans memorialized Irsay after his death, the basketball team had been the main one in the city before Irsay took over the Colts. Manning spoke more about his impact on the city and how it started due to Irsay's “commitment” in making the football team a winning organization.

“Right before your eyes, Indianapolis became the biggest football town,” Manning said. “High school football goes up. Fans wear more jerseys to a Colts game than any other stadium out there. And that was [because of] Jim’s commitment. That was his commitment to the city that he was going to bring them a winner once he took over, and he did.”

The true moment one could argue is when Indianapolis chose Manning in 1999 to be the face of the franchise, which started a chain of events, and the success ensued. Manning would speak on the “rumors” of the Colts moving, but expressed Irsay's desire to stay in Indianapolis.

“There were all kinds of rumors about us maybe moving to Los Angeles or whatnot,” Manning said. “Jim always wanted to stay in Indianapolis, but he felt like, ‘Hey, we have this really good team. We’re fun to watch. Let’s get them a new stadium to play in.’ And the next thing you know, Lucas Oil Stadium is built.”

“He cared about his community, he cared about his family, but he loved the Colts, he loved the horseshoe as he called it, and I think that's a great legacy,” Manning continued.

At any rate, the Colts are looking to live up to Irsay's name and succeed in 2025 as they open the upcoming season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 7.