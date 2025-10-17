The Indianapolis Colts will be looking to win their third-straight game when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. However, the Colts will be without three key players.

Indianapolis has ruled out wide receivers Josh Downs and Ashton Dulin alongside cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Downs is dealing with a concussion injury and was unable to practice. Dulin is dealing with a chest injury that will hold him out. Ward remains out with a concussion of his own.

The Colts have gotten out to a 5-1 record due in large part to the play of quarterback Daniel Jones. When he has looked down field to pass, Downs has been one of his favorite targets. The receiver ranks third on the team in receptions (26) and fourth in receiving yards (217).

Dulin hasn't made as much of an impact, catching three passes for 66 yards. Still, Indianapolis will be without a potential deep threat. Due to the absences of both receivers, expect Alec Pierce to see more usage against the Chargers.

Ward signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Colts prior to the season. However, concussions have stopped him from making a full impact. Over four games, the former Pro Bowler has made 13 tackles and three passes defened. They'll hope to get him back on the field sooner rather than later.

A win against the Chargers would further put the Colts on the map as a true playoff contender. But Jones and company will need a find a way to get things done without Downs, Dulin and Ward.