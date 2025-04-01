The Indianapolis Colts desperately need to take a step forward in 2025. Indianapolis had an okay 2024 season, finishing with an 8-9 and but missing the AFC playoffs. The Colts, and their young franchise quarterback, need to make some improvements if they want to get over the hump this fall.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen made a clear demand of QB Anthony Richardson during an interview at the NFL Annual League Meeting.

“I think that’s part of the process right now that we’re going through, the competition,” Steichen said on Monday via The Athletic's James Boyd. “(Richardson’s) gonna have to take advantage of the reps that he gets. It’s a competition, and competition makes everyone better.”

Richardson has had a slow start to his NFL career. He showed signs of improvement during his sophomore season. Richardson logged 1,814 passing yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games played in 2024. He also added 86 carries for 499 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Overall Richardson had a rough 2024 campaign, but it was better than his rookie season.

The young quarterback flashed some of the talent he showed at Florida during his collegiate career. Indianapolis is hopeful that he continues taking steps forward in 2025.

“The talent’s there. There’s no question about it,” Steichen said of Richardson. “The plays that he’s made on the football field are impressive. We’re just looking for that consistency on a daily basis.”

It will be interesting to see how much improvement Richardson shows this fall after another NFL offseason program under his belt.

Shane Steichen explains how Colts will approach QB training camp battle this summer

The Colts have made it crystal clear that they will have a QB training camp battle this summer.

Indianapolis brought in Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job in 2025.

Steichen explained how the Colts plan to approach this QB battle on Monday.

“It’ll start in the spring,” Steichen said. “They’re going to split the (first team) reps through practice and going into training camp, and really, it’s going to come down to who’s the most consistent, who’s the most productive, will be the starter.”

Steichen made it clear that he wants to see how both QBs handle themselves on all three downs.

“You’re going to have first and second down, then you’re going to have third-down days,” Steichen continued. “We don’t want a guy missing out on all of third downs.”

Colts fans must be eager to see if Richardson can beat out a veteran like Jones in a camp battle this summer.