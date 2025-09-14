The Tennessee Titans ended the first half with a 13-10 lead over the Los Angeles Rams. After failing to score a touchdown in Week 1, quarterback Cam Ward managed to record his first career score in what was an absolutely electric play.

Late in the second quarter on third down, the 23-year-old rookie scrambled around in the backfield to avoid pass rushers. He also directed traffic, informing teammate Elic Ayomanor to run in a specific direction. Then, Cam Ward launched the ball across his body to the other side of the field for a brilliant touchdown.

CAM WARD WITH A PLAY FROM THE PLAYGROUND FOR HIS AND ELIC AYOMANOR'S FIRST NFL TD 👀pic.twitter.com/2wDupkb4kv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Another angle of Cam Ward's wild throw shows just how crazy it really was. You can see the Titans' No. 1 pick hit a fadeaway while throwing the ball. Ward displayed amazing arm talent and strength on this score.

Article Continues Below

Cam Ward's first NFL TD pass was INCREDIBLE 🤯 What a play by the Titans' No. 1 pick!pic.twitter.com/Q7LMNeLmyb https://t.co/meHzlPAq1L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2025

Ayomanor, the wide receiver who hauled in the touchdown, is also a rookie, recording his first career score. The 22-year-old wide receiver was a fourth-round pick by the Titans. Although he fell in the draft, the coaching staff has seemingly hyped him up throughout the offseason. If Ayomanor and Cam Ward continue to connect like they did on this play, then the offense may just have a special duo in Tennessee.

The former Miami Hurricane quarterback ended the first half with 123 passing yards and a touchdown while completing 10 of his 17 throws. Look for Cam Ward to build upon his strong first half against the Rams, as the Titans aim to earn their first win of the 2025-26 season.