It has been an emotional week for the entire state of Indiana since the tragic death of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. However, while Irsay's life came to an end, his legacy will always remain within the franchise.

One week after his passing, the Colts posted an emotional three-minute-long Jim Irsay tribute video on their social media platforms. The billionaire businessman owned the organization for nearly three decades and is credited with building the franchise up after it relocated from Baltimore.

The league will honor any owner's passing, but Irsay's death hit harder than most. Once the news broke, messages and tributes poured in from Tony Dungy, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, T.Y. Hilton, Adam Vinatieri and many others.

Before Irsay's management, Indiana was known for its deep basketball roots and dedication to the Indy 500. However, under Irsay, the Colts ignited that same local fandom for football. The team established a dynasty with Manning under center, winning the 2007 Super Bowl and claiming multiple AFC Championships.

Though Irsay took on the burden of ownership through his father, Bob Irsay, it was the former who grew the franchise into the team it is today. Many recognize Bob Irsay for creating the foundation that Jim later expanded on. Bob Irsay is currently an inductee of the Colts Ring of Honor, with his son most definitely to join him soon.

How Colts owner Jim Irsay's death impacted Indianapolis

When Irsay suddenly passed at age 65, the entire Indianapolis community felt the impact. The state honored Irsay at the 2025 Indy 500, its biggest event of the year. Everybody in attendance gave the late owner a moment of silence, which is rare for its typical rowdy, alcohol-fueled atmosphere.

Irsay was known for his impact on the football team, but he impacted Indianapolis in many other ways. He was known for sharing his wealth throughout the community, donating to multiple charities in the area. The downtown Indianapolis YMCA location is named after his family, as is the Irsay Institute at Indiana University. The Irsay Institute is dedicated to research on mental health and addiction.

Following Irsay's death, the team ownership will be passed on to his daughters. Caroline Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson will succeed their father and carry on the family obligation. All three have worked for the Colts under their father for years before accepting ownership duties.