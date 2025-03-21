The Indianapolis Colts have been highly active this offseason. They have used free agency to address multiple roster gaps. The most intriguing move, however, was the acquisition of Daniel Jones. He will compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback role. That quarterback battle is sure to be one of the biggest storylines in Indianapolis leading up to Week 1. Now, with free agency largely in the rearview mirror, GM Chris Ballard and his staff must turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft to strengthen the supporting cast around their signal-caller. Using Pro Football Network’s (PFN) simulator, we conducted a five-round mock draft to see how Indianapolis could bolster its roster post-free agency.

Key Departures and a Questionable Quarterback Gamble

Recall that the Colts finished in the bottom third of the league in passing yards allowed in 2024. As such, the Colts made a concerted effort to upgrade their secondary. They wasted no time, securing cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. Both should be immediate starters. Bynum is coming off a strong campaign with the Vikings, where he recorded 10 pass breakups. For his part, Ward adds much-needed stability to the defensive backfield. However, the Colts suffered key losses elsewhere. These include pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo (Bears) and offensive linemen Will Fries and Ryan Kelly (Vikings). Sure, Tanor Bortolini, who made five starts last season, could step into a larger role. However, the offensive line still needs reinforcements.

The biggest surprise came on Day 2 of free agency when the Colts signed Daniel Jones. Yes, Jones will compete with Richardson for the starting job. Still, his arrival raises questions about the front office’s confidence in the second-year QB. The Colts also bolstered their backfield by adding Khalil Herbert. He is a dynamic runner with a career average of 4.8 yards per carry. Herbert should complement Jonathan Taylor. Despite these moves, the Colts enter the draft with critical needs and little room for error.

Here we'll try to look at the Indianapolis Colts 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 12: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

With their first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts should secure a dynamic offensive weapon for Richardson. They can do this by selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. Yes, he may not be the most explosive or fluid route-runner. However, Warren’s versatility makes him a valuable chess piece in both the passing and running games. A true matchup nightmare, he has the ability to stretch the field while also serving as a dependable safety valve. Keep in mind Shane Steichen’s track record of utilizing tight ends effectively. As such, Warren’s arrival could add another dimension to Indianapolis’ offense and help elevate Richardson’s development.

Round 2, Pick 45: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Despite making upgrades in the secondary, the Colts still lacked a true game-changer at safety. That changes with the selection of Xavier Watts. He is an instinctive ball hawk from Notre Dame. Watts possesses elite range, high-level football intelligence, and the ability to break on passes with precision. These make him the best pure turnover generator in this class. Sure, tackling inconsistencies remains a concern. That said, his ability to create game-changing plays will ensure he’s a Day 2 selection. Pairing him with Julian Blackmon gives Gus Bradley the flexibility to implement a more aggressive coverage scheme. This makes Watts a potential impact player from Day 1.

Round 4, Pick 117: Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame

After losing key contributors on the defensive line, Indianapolis bolsters its front with the selection of Rylie Mills. He is a long, lean interior defender. Mills projects best as a 3-4 defensive end, utilizing his length and disruptive abilities to pressure quarterbacks. Sure, he’ll need to add strength to become a full-time early-down presence. That said, his pass-rushing potential makes him a valuable rotational player from the start. With the Colts aiming to maintain their defensive edge in the AFC South, Mills provides much-needed reinforcements in the trenches.

Round 5, Pick 151: Luke Kandra, OL, Cincinnati

Offensive line depth has been a lingering concern for Indianapolis. This is especially true on the interior. That's where injuries have repeatedly tested the unit’s stability. Enter Luke Kandra. He is a physical and technically sound guard from Cincinnati who fits the Colts’ run-heavy philosophy. His combination of athleticism and disciplined playstyle gives him a high floor as a zone-scheme backup. He also has the potential to develop into a serviceable starter. The key to his long-term success will be improving pad level and flexibility. However, with Richardson’s protection being a top priority, Kandra is a smart investment to solidify the offensive front.

Did the Colts Do Enough?

With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, the Colts find themselves at a pivotal moment in their roster-building process. Free agency brought key reinforcements but also left notable holes, making this draft class crucial for solidifying their foundation. By adding a versatile playmaker in tight end Tyler Warren, a ball-hawking safety in Xavier Watts, a disruptive defensive lineman in Rylie Mills, and a reliable interior offensive lineman in Luke Kandra, Indianapolis addresses several pressing needs while setting itself up for sustained success. Whether these selections prove to be the right pieces to elevate the Colts in a competitive AFC South will ultimately depend on coaching, player development, and—perhaps most importantly—whether Anthony Richardson can solidify his role as the franchise quarterback. One thing is certain: with a draft class like this, the Colts are making a strong push toward becoming a playoff contender in 2025 and beyond.