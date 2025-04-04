The 2025 NFL Draft could very well be the turning point for the Indianapolis Colts. As quarterback Anthony Richardson heads into his third season, the franchise is toeing the line between fully unleashing their high-upside signal-caller and bracing for potential setbacks. General Manager Chris Ballard has long prioritized building through the trenches and selecting players with high developmental ceilings. However, this year’s draft demands more. Remember that Indianapolis should contend in a wide-open AFC South. As such, they must strike a balance between drafting immediate impact players and securing foundational pieces for the future. Using Pro Football Focus’ 2025 mock draft simulator, we mapped out a seven-round scenario that could be exactly the type of draft class the Colts need to vault themselves into playoff relevance.

The Colts' 2025 Offseason

The Colts addressed their struggling secondary in free agency by adding safety Camryn Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward. Bynum’s durability and youth make his $15 million per year deal easier to justify. Meanwhile, Ward offers potential upside if he rebounds from a tough 2024 season. However, Indy took major hits in the trenches. The Colts lost veteran center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries—two key pieces of their offensive line. Sure, Tanor Bortolini may be ready to step up. However, the line enters 2025 with questions. The team also signed Daniel Jones as backup insurance for Richardson, who remains the clear starter. With several holes still unaddressed, the Colts head into the draft needing reinforcements on both lines. They also need more playmakers and a developmental QB option.

Here we'll try to look at the Indianapolis Colts 7-round post-free agency 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 14: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

With top offensive linemen and wide receivers flying off the board early, the Colts wisely shift focus to the defensive backfield and land Georgia’s Malaki Starks. He is a dynamic, high-IQ safety with elite range and instincts. Starks checks all the boxes for a modern NFL defense. The SEC standout also brings a versatile skill set that allows him to line up at free safety, strong safety, or even in the slot. Yes, he may not possess otherworldly athleticism. That said, his anticipation, tackling ability, and play recognition make him a difference-maker. Slotting Starks alongside Bynum or Nick Cross instantly upgrades a Colts secondary that was often cobbled together in 2024.

Round 2, Pick 45: Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina

A fast-rising name in the 2025 draft class, Demetrius Knight Jr brings energy and edge to the Colts front seven. After a breakout campaign at South Carolina, Knight showcased elite acceleration, fluid hips, and an unrelenting motor that helped him wreak havoc behind the line of scrimmage. He’ll be among the oldest players in the draft. However, that maturity shows in his football intelligence and refined tackling technique. Sure, he can occasionally overcommit in pursuit. Still, Knight has the tools to be the most disruptive Colts linebacker since Robert Mathis.

Round 3, Pick 80: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

In Round 3, the Colts add another potential playmaker in LSU tight end Mason Taylor. He brings natural pass-catching ability and fluid movement as a receiver. At this stage, Taylor projects as more of a TE2 or TE3. He can operate best as a detached target rather than an in-line blocker. However, with continued strength gains and refinement, Taylor has the ceiling to grow into a more complete weapon. Given Shane Steichen’s history of maximizing tight end production, Taylor could quickly become a favorite safety valve for Richardson.

Round 4, Pick 117: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

The Colts should replenish a linebacker corps, and they turn to Oregon’s Jeffrey Bassa. A former safety turned linebacker, Bassa brings a unique blend of coverage skills and downhill mentality. Yes, he is undersized for the position. That said, he’s a fearless tackler and doesn’t shy away from physicality. Bassa moves smoothly in space and shows solid instincts. He also brings leadership, intelligence, and a high motor. These are traits that can help him thrive in subpackages and on special teams early in his career.

Round 5, Pick 151: Benjamin Yurosek, TE, Georgia

The Colts double-dip at tight end by selecting Benjamin Yurosek. He is a different archetype than Taylor. Sure, Yurosek didn’t put up eye-popping numbers in 2024. However, his all-around ability makes him a smart mid-round value. He’s best suited for a move tight end role and shows good hands, route discipline, and red zone awareness. If Yurosek can add 5–10 pounds of muscle, he could become a more viable option as a dual-threat tight end. His addition gives Indianapolis more options in 12- and 13-personnel sets.

Round 6, Pick 189: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

This late-round selection speaks more to strategic depth than immediate need. Tyler Shough is a seasoned college veteran with prototype size and solid arm talent. He has seen his draft stock fluctuate due to multiple injuries, though. Still, his mechanics and leadership are coachable. In addition, he has the upside to develop into a capable backup. With the Colts’ QB future still riding on Richardson, having a long-term developmental option like Shough makes practical sense.

Round 7, Pick 232: RJ Mickens, S, Clemson

Indianapolis closes out its 2025 draft class with a value pick in Clemson safety RJ Mickens. He is the son of former NFL cornerback Ray Mickens. RJ plays with a veteran’s mindset, showing advanced anticipation and consistent technique. His football IQ and positional versatility make him a natural fit on special teams and in rotational roles. Mickens could carve out snaps in dime packages or as a backup nickel safety while becoming a core special teamer—an area where the Colts have historically found late-round gems.

Final Thoughts

The Colts' 2025 draft haul reflects a front office that is thinking beyond immediate needs and instead building a sustainable, versatile roster. From shoring up the secondary with a game-changing safety in Malaki Starks to adding speed, leadership, and special teams value across multiple positions, this draft class addresses key gaps while injecting youth and athleticism into every phase of the roster. The double dip at tight end may raise eyebrows, but it also signals a commitment to giving Shane Steichen multiple tools to deploy in his evolving offense. And with developmental prospects like Tyler Shough and RJ Mickens rounding out the class, Indianapolis has positioned itself well to weather injuries, foster competition, and shape a more complete team heading into 2025 and beyond. If even half of these picks hit, the Colts could be looking at one of the more quietly impactful drafts of the Ballard era.