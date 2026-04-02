The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t solve every riddle during free agency. Therefore, they need to do well in the draft. And here is the Jaguars' 2026 NFL Draft guide to get you ready for the upcoming annual seven-round selection meeting.

Ahead of this crucial week, let’s look at the Jaguars’ picks, their biggest needs, potential targets, and recent draft history. The draft is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this year, with the Round 1 kicking off on April 23. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on April 24. The festivities wrap up with Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

Jaguars’ 2026 NFL Draft picks

Without a first-round pick — because of the move to get Travis Hunter last season — Liam Coen and the Jaguars will have to take a patient approach to the draft. But once they get rolling, their name will be called often. Included in the mix are three third-round picks.

Will quantity trump quality? That's what the Jaguars are hoping for in 2026. Here’s a look at their picks:

• Round 2, Pick 56

• Round 3, Pick 81

• Round 3, Pick 88

• Round 3, Pick 100

• Round 4, Pick 124

• Round 5, Pick 164

• Round 5, Pick 166

• Round 6, Pick 203

• Round 7, Pick 233

• Round 7, Pick 240

• Round 7, Pick 245

Jaguars’ 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

DT: The Jaguars didn’t have any problem stopping the run in 2025. They led the league. However, getting to the opposing quarterback was a different story. Part of the reason came from a lack of interior pressure. That put too much pressure on the edge to produce snap after snap.

One possible target for the Jaguars at pick No. 56 is Lee Hunter. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound beast from Texas Tech has been nicknamed “The Fridge.”

Hunter brings quite a bit to the table, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Hunter is a run-stuffing nose tackle, and there is no reason to pretend the projection is anything more complicated than that,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “What he does against the run is very good. He plants in the A-gap, absorbs double teams with heavy hands, and holds ground while freeing up the second level. The 58 run-defense stops over two seasons at UCF and a Texas Tech defense that led the nation in rushing yards allowed are not accidents.”

However, Hunter would not necessarily solve the Jaguars’ problem of getting to the quarterback. So perhaps they look at the linebacker position.

Other looks at this position could be Domonique Orange (Iowa State) or Caleb Banks (Florida).

LB: This makes a lot of sense because the Jaguars lost Devin Lloyd to the Panthers in free agency. So, making things work at this position with a good draft pick is urgent.

One player who could fit the bill is Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson. He projects as an eventual starter, according to NFL.com.

“Lawson is twitchy and covers ground quickly when scraping to the football or knifing inside to disrupt as a run blitzer,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He has the reactive agility to become an above-average open-field finisher, but his wrap-and-drive fundamentals run hot and cold. Lawson’s athleticism shows up in man coverage and when expanding his zone influence. He projects as a run-and-chase Will linebacker with three-down potential.”

However, Lawson has a limited ceiling, according to Zierlein. Perhaps the Jaguars fall in line with Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez. This is a direction ESPN likes.

“He's a heady, downhill player who captained the Texas Tech defense and is ready to be a green-dot linebacker in the NFL,” Matt Miller wrote.

EDGE: Yes, the defensive needs are strong. And the Jaguars could use more help on the edge. But what would be available in the latter stages of the second round? One possible solution is Auburn’s Keyron Crawford. He’s seen as an eventual starter, according to NFL.com.

“Crawford is a stand-up rush linebacker prospect with plus athletic traits, but he’ll need more seasoning to reach his potential,’ Zierlein wrote. “He’s twitchy and rushes with ideal energy as a hungry quarterback-hunter. However, he might benefit from dialing back his constant acceleration and becoming more intentional with his rush.”

There’s a decent ceiling for Crawford. But perhaps the Jaguars could land Gabe Jacas (Illinois), Derrick Moore (Michigan), or R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma).

Recent draft history — top picks for the last five years

2025: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado (Round 1, pick 2)

2024: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (Round 1, 23)

2023: OL Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (Round 1, 27)

2022: DE Travon Walker, Georgia (Round 1, 1)

2021: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Round 1, 1)

The Jaguars have spent important draft capital on the offensive side of the football over the last five years. And three of those picks — Hunter, Thomas, and Lawrence — are the foundation of what they’re trying to build.

However, it must be noted that Hunter fell way short of expectations. He missed much of the season, as many NFL observers predicted would happen if he played both ways, which he did. Thomas didn’t follow up as a sophomore after a brilliant rookie year. And Lawrence has been very disappointing after being hailed as the dreaded “generational talent.”

So, after these disappointing offensive picks, it makes sense for the Jaguars to turn to the defensive side of the ball. And then they have to hope that Thomas, Hunter, and Lawrence reach some of their potential.