The Jacksonville Jaguars are firmly part of the Super Bowl LXI conversation. After years of searching for stability, the franchise has finally found its footing. The next step, though, is always the hardest. Going from “dangerous” to “dominant” requires precision, depth, and the ability to uncover value where others hesitate. That’s where the 2026 NFL Draft comes in. For Jacksonville, the focus will be on the overlooked prospects who quietly fill gaps and reinforce identity.

Changing the narrative

2025 was nothing short of a revelation for a franchise that had long been searching for its identity. Under the guidance of Liam Coen, the offense finally found the balance it had been craving. Trevor Lawrence silenced the remaining skeptics by delivering a masterful campaign. He set a franchise record with 38 total touchdowns and led the team to a stunning 13-4 finish. The defense was equally impressive, transforming into a takeaway machine that led the league in points off turnovers.

Who could forget the late-season surge that saw the Jaguars win eight consecutive games to clinch the AFC South title? Even with a heartbreaking Wild Card loss to the Bills, the season felt like a massive step forward. It was a year where the Jaguars proved they could win in multiple ways. That's whether it was through Lawrence’s late-game heroics, a stout run defense that didn't allow a 75-yard rusher all season, or the record-breaking leg of Cam Little. The 2025 Jaguars were definitely a warning to the rest of the NFL.

Disciplined offseason

The start of the 2026 NFL Free Agency period has been a masterclass in disciplined roster management. Sure, other teams were busy handing out astronomical contracts that will surely lead to salary cap headaches down the road. However, the Jaguars took a more measured approach. The headlines were dominated by the bittersweet departures of stars like Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd. GM James Gladstone wasn’t idle, though.

The team successfully re-signed key veterans like Montaric Brown and Dennis Gardeck. They also made a savvy move by bringing in Chris Rodriguez Jr to provide a physical presence in the backfield. By restructuring several veteran deals to stay under the $301.2 million salary cap, Jacksonville has positioned itself to be flexible. The message from the front office is that they aren't looking for a quick fix in free agency. Instead, they have set the stage for an aggressive draft strategy that focuses on long-term sustainability and high-upside talent.

LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

When a defense loses a tone-setter, the challenge isn’t just replacing production but restoring identity. Jake Golday offers exactly that kind of solution. The Cincinnati linebacker may not dominate highlight reels. However, his impact is felt in the trenches, where games are often decided.

At 6-foot-4 and 237 pounds, Golday brings a rare combination of size and explosiveness that fits perfectly with Jacksonville’s defensive philosophy. His physicality would immediately help fill the void left by Lloyd, particularly against the run.

That said, Golday’s appeal goes beyond his build. There’s a relentlessness and willingness to do the unglamorous work that keeps defenses structurally sound. In Jacksonville, adding a player who can control the interior and free up teammates could amplify everything they do well.

OL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

For all the strides Jacksonville made offensively, they're still missing consistent dominance up front. Protecting Lawrence is only part of the equation. Establishing a ground game that dictates tempo is what separates good offenses from great ones. Keylan Rutledge fits that blueprint.

Article Continues Below

The Georgia Tech lineman plays with a demeanor that coaches love. He’s not flashy, but he’s relentless. His performance at the NFL Combine reinforced what his tape already suggested. This is a player built for the physical demands of the next level.

Rutledge’s versatility is another key asset. He can slide across multiple positions on the interior. More importantly, he brings an attitude that can reshape how Jacksonville approaches the line of scrimmage. For a team looking to sustain success, investing in the trenches isn’t optional. Rutledge represents that investment.

EDGE Anthony Lucas, USC

Every draft offers prospects who are defined less by what they’ve done and more by what they could become. Anthony Lucas is one of those players. The USC standout is the kind of gamble that can pay off in a big way.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a wingspan that seems to stretch endlessly, Lucas has the tools to impact games in multiple ways. He can rush off the edge, collapse pockets from the interior, and disrupt passing lanes with his sheer length. What makes him a true sleeper is that he’s still unlocking how to use those tools consistently.

That trajectory matters. Year-over-year improvement suggests a player who is coachable, adaptable, and driven to refine his craft. In a Jaguars defense already anchored by Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, Lucas wouldn’t need to be the focal point. Instead, he could develop within a rotation, learning and growing until his potential fully materializes.

From promise to permanence

The Jaguars have done the hard part. They have already arrived. Now comes the challenge of staying there. In a league defined by constant change, maintaining success requires a steady influx of talent that aligns with a team’s identity.

Jake Golday, Keylan Rutledge, and Anthony Lucas may not dominate headlines. However, they represent toughness, versatility, and untapped upside. These are the players who fill the gaps, reinforce the foundation, and quietly elevate a roster from contender to constant threat. If the Jaguars are serious about turning their breakthrough into something lasting, this is the kind of draft approach that will get them there.