The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting at 2-6 and desperate to make some movement happen for them in the AFC. With rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s status up in the air for Week 9, the team added former Chicago Bears gadget player Velus Jones Jr, per Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

Thomas has been exceptional in the 2024-25 season and has quickly morphed into the Jaguars' most efficient weapon over his first eight NFL appearances. Thomas has hauled in 33 of 49 passes for 573 yards and five touchdowns. He exited with a rib injury, along with veteran pass-catcher Christian Kirk, during their Week 8 battle with the Green Bay Packers.

As Thomas continues to work his way back from a chest contusion, there's a chance that he could be ready to play in the Jaguars' matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

What Velus Jones Jr. brings to the Jaguars

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (12) runs for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyree Gillespie (46) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jones' role on the Bears was never set in stone. He played at times at wide receiver, running back, and was a notable force on kick and punt returns.

With Kirk ruled out for the season and No. 3 wideout Gabe Davis also trying to recover from injury, there could be room for growth in the Jacksonville offense.

