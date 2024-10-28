After their close 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Jacksonville Jaguars kept losing. First, Jaguars star wideout Christian Kirk suffered a broken collarbone and has been declared out for the remainder of the season. Then, Gabe Davis re-injured his shoulder in the second quarter. Finally, rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. suffered a chest injury, possibly a ribs issue. Thomas will undergo an MRI on his ribs to determine his status for Week 9. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft led the Jaguars in receiving on Sunday with 60 yards and one touchdown on three receptions despite exiting the contest in the second half.

Thomas leads all rookies in receiving with 573 yards and five touchdowns on 33 receptions. His 575 receiving yards are tied with Garrett Wilson for sixth in the NFL. Thomas has also caught the most touchdowns through a player's first eight career games in Jaguars franchise history. If Thomas is expected to miss time, Jacksonville must add wide receiver support. Currently, Parker Washington and Tim Jones are the only healthy pass-catchers. The Jaguars will need more support. Jacksonville will take on the 5-2 Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.

What's gone wrong for the Jaguars this season

With Jacksonville down so many receivers, it'll force head coach Doug Pederson to get creative on offense. Jacksonville's two-receiver, two-tight end formation with Evan Engram and Brenton Strange enabled the Jaguars to stay competitive against the Packers. Jacksonville scored 10 points on their final two possessions to tie the score, only to lose 30-27 on a 24-yard field goal on the last play by former kicker Brandon McManus.

So, heading into this matchup with the Eagles, the Jaguars could lean more on these two tight-end formations. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed nine of 11 passes for 121 yards on the last two possessions. Strange caught four passes for 52 yards and Engram two for 26 yards (including the game-tying 14-yard TD pass). Meanwhile, wideout Parker Washington had two catches for 23 yards. So, although injuries are never welcome news, Jacksonville could have something to work with when they take on Philadelphia.

“I feel we did a pretty good job to be able to put up a touchdown at the end to give us a chance,” said Washington, who caught three passes for 46 yards. “Guys like me that haven’t been starting and playing offense as much have to just practice like you’re the starter. I feel like if I have to start next week, just be ready and attack it like I’ve been attacking.”