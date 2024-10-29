The Jacksonville Jaguars nearly pulled off the upset against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. In the end, Jacksonville lost the game and several key players. Injuries were the story of the day for both teams as Packers' QB Jordan Love suffered a groin strain and the Jaguars lost their top two receivers. Christian Kirk went down with a broken collarbone and standout rookie Brian Thomas Jr. exited with a rib ailment.

Initial reports had Thomas Jr. missing multiple weeks with his injury. Fortunately for Jacksonville, the first-year wideout is only dealing with a contusion and coach Doug Pederson said he day-to-day, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. Thomas Jr. might not end up missing any time at all, as he could play in Week 9.

The Jaguars showed impressive fight in their matchup against Green Bay. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the team on an eight-play, 87-yard drive to tie the game with under two minutes remaining. But the Packers, led by Malik Willis in place of Love, were able to answer, hitting the game-winning field goal as time expired.

The Jaguars need Brian Thomas Jr. on the field

While the loss hurt, the aftermath of the game was far more painful for Jacksonville. Kirk will miss the remainder of the season with a collarbone injury. The Jaguars signed Kirk to a four-year, $84 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. The seventh-year pro reached the 1,000-yard mark in his debut season in Jacksonville. He’s second on the team in receiving this year behind Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars selected Thomas Jr. 23rd overall in the 2024 draft out of LSU. He’s been excellent as the team’s top receiver in his rookie year, hauling in 33 passes for 573 yards and five touchdowns through eight games.

The young wideout’s day-to-day status is welcome news for the Jaguars as the team was already missing starting running back Travis Etienne. Although second-year RB Tank Bigsby has filled in admirably in Etienne’s absence.

After Sunday’s loss, the Jaguars are now 2-6 and in third place in the AFC South. The team will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.