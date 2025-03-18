The Jacksonville Jaguars are in complete rebuild mode. The team has a new coach, and a new general manager. Jacksonville's leadership is getting criticized already by football insiders for decisions being made this season.

The Jaguars are especially getting slammed for paying major money this offseason to defensive back Eric Murray. ESPN insiders are having a field day with the decision.

“He can play in split-field coverages, and Murray has the demeanor to operate near the line of scrimmage. Plus, he can contribute to all four core special teams units,” Matt Bowen said, per ESPN. “But with only three interceptions in 124 career games, the Jags overpaid for the 31-year-old on a three-year, $22.5 million deal.”

Bowen isn't alone in feeling this was the wrong move.

“The Jags needed to upgrade their defense, especially at secondary after ranking among the league's worst against the pass in 2024,” national NFL reporter Lindsey Thiry said. “However, this three-year, $22.5 million price tag seems steep given Murray's lack of production. Perhaps first-year general manager James Gladstone and Coen value Murray's intangibles and versatility more than his ability to make plays on the ball.”

NFL analyst Field Yates was a bit easier on the team, but still critiqued that decision.

“A lower-tier value like this isn't crippling, but I thought Jacksonville might lean younger under new leadership,” Yates said.

The Jaguars and their fans certainly hope the move pays off this coming season. Jacksonville finished the 2024 campaign with a 4-13 record.

The Jaguars are getting criticized for several decisions

New Jaguars general manager James Gladstone doesn't seem to be making many friends with NFL insiders. Not only is the Murray decision getting criticized, but so is the deal to bring in center Robert Hainsey.

“No other team was paying him $21 million over three years — he wasn't a starter last season,” reporter Jeremy Fowler said. “He has familiarity with coach Liam Coen from Tampa Bay, and you want to see quality veterans get paid. But the Jaguars probably could have gotten him for less.”

Gladstone is one of the youngest general managers in the NFL, at 34. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Rams, moving his way up in that organization. He has a tough task with the Jaguars–to take the struggling franchise to its first ever Super Bowl.

The coach assigned to do that with Gladstone is Liam Coen. Coen has never been an NFL head coach before. He has worked primarily in college. Jaguars fans are very anxious to see results after a disappointing tenure ended last season for Doug Pederson.

Time will soon tell if the Jaguars made the right decision with these acquisitions.