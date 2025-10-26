We're seven games into the 2025 NFL season, and no one knows anything about the Jacksonville Jaguars so far. They've had some impressive performances, yes, but they've also played head-scratching football in that stretch. One of the biggest reasons for the confusion around the Jaguars is their shaky offensive production.

One of the biggest reasons behind the Jaguars' inconsistency on offense is Brian Thomas Jr's regression. After an excellent final stretch of games in 2024, many expected the second-year wideout to take a big leap this season. However, Thomas has struggled in spurts this season and has dealt with injuries as well. He's had problems catching the ball, sporting one of the worst drop rates in the league.

Thomas Jr is still in his second year, so there's room to believe that the Jaguars wide receiver will still improve over the course of his career. Still, that has apparently not stopped Jacksonville from exploring its options at the upcoming trade deadline. Dianna Russini said in her report for The Athletic that “The Jaguars are listening on calls for WR Brian Thomas Jr., even if a move feels highly unlikely.”

Article Continues Below

Drafted in the first round by the Jaguars in 2024, Brian Thomas Jr was one of the biggest standouts last season for the team. He had 1,282 receiving yards last season and ten touchdowns, planting himself firmly in Offensive Rookie of the Year talks last season. Thomas Jr was hyped up to be one of the best young wide receivers in the league. A breakout 2025 campaign seemed all but guaranteed.

However, Thomas Jr has not played up to his potential this season. He currently has the most drops in the NFL (nine drops according to Pro Football Reference) and has the second-highest drop rate in the league at 16.4%. His struggles catching the ball in the middle of the field has hindered the Jaguars' offense greatly this season.

The Jaguars' offensive struggles aren't solely on Thomas Jr: Trevor Lawrence's accuracy has not been good as well. Still, when your supposed number one receiver is struggling this badly, it puts significant strain on the offense. The Jaguars are on a bye week this week.