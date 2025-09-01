Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who reacted to the Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers, played eight seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. Lewis agreed to a three-year deal, worth $30 million with $20 million guaranteed, with the Jaguars ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He also had an intriguing reaction to Parsons' trade to the Packers.

Lewis mentioned long-time Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in his response to Dallas' surprising move in dealing Parsons to the Packers amid unsuccessful contract negotiations, he said, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

“It's Jerry's World, man. It is definitely a surprise. Micah, I thought he was going to be a staple for a long time, but I feel like feelings get sour, and things went south. So it's the NFL. Anything can happen.”

Many assumed Jones and Parsons would eventually agree to terms on a new deal before Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. However, it never materialized as Parsons posted cryptic messages about his future with the team on social media. It sounds as if Lewis wasn't surprised the two couldn't reach an agreement. Perhaps speaking from experience, as Jouran is heading into his first season without wearing a Cowboys uniform.

After eight seasons, Lewis and the Cowboys parted ways, and interestingly enough, after Parsons' trade to the Packers, the Cowboys owner was the first thing he mentioned in his reaction to the news.

Jaguars make Jourdan Lewis the highest-paid nickel CB

The Jaguars will open the season against the Panthers. Rookie cornerback Travis Hunter will make his NFL debut while veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis will make his Jaguars debut in Week 1. Lewis' new contract made him the highest-paid nickel CB in the NFL, per Ian Rapoport.

“The Jaguars are signing Jourdan Lewis, Per The Insiders and Peter Schrager,” Rapoport said on Bluesky. “He becomes the NFL’s highest-paid nickel CB.”

The deal includes a $12.5 million payout in Lewis' first season with the Jags.

“He gets 3 years for 30M with 20M fully guaranteed and $12.5M this year in a deal done by David Canter and Ness Mugrabi,” Rapoport added.

After a 0-2-1 finish to their preseason schedule, the Jaguars will look to secure their first win in their regular-season opener at home against the Panthers in Week 1.