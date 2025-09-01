Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who reacted to the Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers, played eight seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. Lewis agreed to a three-year deal, worth $30 million with $20 million guaranteed, with the Jaguars ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He also had an intriguing reaction to Parsons' trade to the Packers.

Lewis mentioned long-time Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in his response to Dallas' surprising move in dealing Parsons to the Packers amid unsuccessful contract negotiations, he said, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

“It's Jerry's World, man. It is definitely a surprise. Micah, I thought he was going to be a staple for a long time, but I feel like feelings get sour, and things went south. So it's the NFL. Anything can happen.”

Many assumed Jones and Parsons would eventually agree to terms on a new deal before Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. However, it never materialized as Parsons posted cryptic messages about his future with the team on social media. It sounds as if Lewis wasn't surprised the two couldn't reach an agreement. Perhaps speaking from experience, as Jouran is heading into his first season without wearing a Cowboys uniform.

After eight seasons, Lewis and the Cowboys parted ways, and interestingly enough, after Parsons' trade to the Packers, the Cowboys owner was the first thing he mentioned in his reaction to the news.

Jaguars make Jourdan Lewis the highest-paid nickel CB

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), not shown, sails out of reach for wide receiver Parker Washington (11) as cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) defends during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

The Jaguars will open the season against the Panthers. Rookie cornerback Travis Hunter will make his NFL debut while veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis will make his Jaguars debut in Week 1. Lewis' new contract made him the highest-paid nickel CB in the NFL, per Ian Rapoport.

“The Jaguars are signing Jourdan Lewis, Per The Insiders and Peter Schrager,” Rapoport said on Bluesky. “He becomes the NFL’s highest-paid nickel CB.”

The deal includes a $12.5 million payout in Lewis' first season with the Jags.

“He gets 3 years for 30M with 20M fully guaranteed and $12.5M this year in a deal done by David Canter and Ness Mugrabi,” Rapoport added.

After a 0-2-1 finish to their preseason schedule, the Jaguars will look to secure their first win in their regular-season opener at home against the Panthers in Week 1.

More Jaguars News
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center
Liam Coen’s big changes to fix Jaguars QB Trevor LawrenceBen Strauss ·
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) sheds Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during the first half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla
Jaguars’ Travis Hunter gets Week 1 injury update after bumpy preseasonEvan Dammarell ·
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025.
Jaguars’ Travis Hunter announces birth of child before rookie seasonZachary Howell ·
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) walks off the field after 45-31 loss to Washington Commanders at the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Tim Patrick trade grades for Jaguars, LionsMatt Wadleigh ·
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, July 28, 2025.
Jaguars acquire former Jared Goff weapon in trade with LionsGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 Season Results according to Madden 26
Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 Season Results according to Madden 26Massimo Marchiano ·