New Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made the first big splash in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gladstone traded with the Cleveland Browns, in order for his team to select second overall. Gladstone is being named a ‘silent assassin,' after that bold and ambitious move.

“I told you, he's a damn assassin,” Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli said, per The Athletic. “No matter how hectic it gets, he doesn’t get shook at all.”

Gladstone made the second pick count, as he chose to draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. Hunter also won the Heisman Trophy this last year in college football. In order to get him, Gladstone gave away the fifth overall pick and some other selections.

That wasn't his only trade in the draft. Gladstone also worked a deal with the Detroit Lions, allowing him to select draft picks later on in the 2025 draft.

The GM also apparently tried to work out several other moves, including one with the Pittsburgh Steelers that didn't pan out.

Jaguars fans hope the moves are worth it. Jacksonville is rebuilding after a disastrous 2024 campaign, that saw the team win just four games.

Jaguars had a very strong draft, by most accounts

The Jaguars also got an offensive lineman in Wyatt Milum who can help protect Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville has a lot riding on Lawrence, who signed a massive contract extension with the team before the 2024 season.

Liam Coen is the new head coach for the squad. Coen replaced Doug Pederson, who was fired after the mess that was 2024. Coen comes over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was offensive coordinator last year.

Jaguars training camp begins in the summer, as it does for other NFL teams. Time will tell how this all shakes out for a Jacksonville team thirsting for success.