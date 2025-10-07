For the last decade and a half, when the Jacksonville Jaguars saw the Kansas City Chiefs on their schedule, they could pretty much chalk it up as a loss.

Now granted, for much of that period of time, the Jaguars weren't very good, sitting at 79-166 since October of 2010, but after winning six of their first eight games against the franchise, Jacksonville simply hasn't been able to overcome Kansas City, holding an 0-7 record heading into Week 5 since 2010.

Well, after securing the underdog win over the Chiefs in Week 5 on Monday Night Football, their record now stands at 1-7, with Jacksonville surging to 4-1 and Kansas City falling back to 2-3, as fans openly wonder if they have fallen off.

For a Jaguars team that trailed at the half, the game really came down to the third quarter, where Trevor Lawrence and company scored 14 unanswered points to take a lead into the fourth. While the Chiefs rallied back, with Trent McDuffie getting revenge for Devin Lloyd's 99-yard pick-6 with an interception of his own, the Jaguars scored 10 points over their final two drives of the game, including a touchdown run by Lawrence from the one-yard line to put Jacksonville ahead for good.

Are the Jaguars legit? Will they make it back to the playoffs once more, where they will be playing teams of the Chiefs' caliber weekly? While only time will tell, with their record sitting at 4-1, they have a chance to take hold of the AFC South and run with it, which isn't often said about the Jaguars at this or any time of year.