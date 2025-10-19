The Jacksonville Jaguars were obliterated by the Los Angeles Rams in London, falling to 4-3 by way of 35-7 loss. However, rookie Travis Hunter at least proved why the Jaguars traded up for him.

In the loss, Hunter led Jacksonville with eight catches for 101 yards and his first NFL touchdown. He also broke up a pass on defense, becoming the sixth player in NFL history to do so, via John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. All the other receiver got their PBU in a Hail Mary situation.

Jacksonville incorporated Hunter more in the offensive gameplan in part due to an injury to Brian Thomas. However, it's hard not to look Hunter's way if he is continuing to make plays with the ball in his hands. His touchdown grab was on a 34-yard dime from Trevor Lawrence.

TRAVIS HUNTER FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN ‼️ LARvsJAX on @nflnetwork

— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025

Prior to Week 7, Hunter hadn't made more than six receptions or gained more than 64 yards in a game. While he has been a key cog in the offense, Hunter hadn't truly exploded onto the scene. His performance against the Rams certainly showed his prowess, although the loss did dampen things.

Throughout the remainder of the season, the biggest challenge for Jacksonville when it comes to Hunter is determining his offensive/defensive splits. Lauded for his ability at cornerback and wide receiver, the Jaguars want to use him correctly. But if he has the hot hand offensively, the Jaguars may opt to have him remain on offense rather than gassing him out.

Jacksonville will have plenty of questions to answer entering their bye week. But Hunter will remain one of the most intriguing X-factors in the league regardless.