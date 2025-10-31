The Jacksonville Jaguars’ two-way rookie, Travis Hunter, made a surprise appearance on Thursday’s injury report with a knee issue, ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (h/t Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union). After practicing fully on Wednesday, Hunter was limited a day later.

The 22-year-old's addition came as a surprise, given that he showed no visible signs of injury during the open portion of Thursday’s practice and had participated normally in individual and special teams drills. He was also absent from his usual post-practice media availability.

The timing is especially concerning for Jacksonville (4–3), which is already battling multiple injuries to its receivers. Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder), Tim Patrick (groin), and Dyami Brown (shoulder) were all listed as limited participants on Thursday, leaving Parker Washington as the team’s only fully healthy wideout. In total, 80% of the Jaguars’ active receivers participated on a limited basis in practice.

In the Week 7 35-7 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Hunter put together the finest performance of his young career, catching eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Jacksonville expected the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner to take on a larger offensive role after his breakout showing, as the team sought more stability in its passing attack.

Statistically, Hunter has been a true two-way contributor. In seven games, Hunter has taken part in 486 total snaps, 324 on offense (67%) and 162 on defense (36%). He has caught 28 balls for 298 yards and a touchdown and matched that effort defensively with 15 tackles and three pass breakups. His offensive snap share has steadily increased from 53% in Week 4 to 87% in Week 7.

Hunter’s knee issue now places that progression in doubt. Midweek downgrades often indicate a legitimate concern, particularly when a player transitions from full to limited participation within 24 hours. The Friday injury report will offer more insight into whether Hunter will be available in Las Vegas.

In addition to Hunter, the Jaguars' injury list includes safety Eric Murray (neck), who has missed consecutive practices, and linebackers Dennis Gardeck (chest) and Devin Lloyd (calf), both limited. If Murray remains out, Antonio Johnson is likely to fill in at safety.