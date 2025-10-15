The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the early positive surprises of the 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at 4-2 despite a recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been playing some improved football, and overall, the Jaguars have put together one of the better defensive units in the NFL.

Making matters a bit surprising in that regard is the fact that the Jaguars haven't gotten a whole lot out of rookie cornerback and wide receiver hybrid Travs Hunter, whom the team selected at number two overall out of Colorado this past NFL Draft after his Heisman Trophy campaign with the Buffaloes in 2024.

While Hunter hasn't gotten off to the start that many fans expected this year, he is keeping a positive and patient attitude as the season unfolds.

“It’s very important for me to be patient,” Hunter said, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports Pro Football Talk. “I’ve just got to let the game come to me. The coaches are trying to dial up some things for me. I just got to continue to just work, and just have the guys trust me because I’m doing my job every time. I’ve just got to continue to do my job.”

“I’ve just got to continue to be consistent for the quarterback and for the coaches so they can trust me more,” Hunter added.

A strange start for Travis Hunter

Heading into this season, the big question for the Jacksonville Jaguars was whether Hunter would play more snaps on offense or defense. He excelled at both at Colorado, and so far in 2025, Hunter has spent more time as a wide receiver than a cornerback.

Hunter made a ridiculously impressive catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Jaguars' recent Monday Night Football home win, and he also had a controversial pass interference called against him in an early-season loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Overall, it's clearly far too early for Jaguars fans to make any grand declarations about Hunter's career trajectory at this stage.