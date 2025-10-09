The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking like contenders in the AFC. Jacksonville is 4-1 after taking down Kansas City in a last-second comeback on Monday Night Football. The Jaguars are apparently doubling down on winning in 2025 after starting on such a hot streak.

Jacksonville traded for cornerback Greg Newsome from Cleveland late on Wednesday evening.

After that surprising trade, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone dropped a firm about winning.

“We are trying to win football games now and Greg helps us do that, as his skillset is a strong fit for our defensive scheme, which puts more vision on the quarterback and will lean on Greg's ability to find the football,” Gladstone said in a statement, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon. “We will continue to be aggressive, to make us the best possible team this season.”

Newsome is playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2025. If the Jaguars want to keep Newsome past 2025, they'll need to give him a contract extension.

Meanwhile, they get Tyson Campbell's four-year contract off their books with the trade.

It will be fascinating to see how Newsome fits into Jacksonville's secondary.

Jaguars look to keep winning streak alive against Seahawks in Week 6

Jacksonville will take on Seattle in one of the best Week 6 matchups on the schedule.

The Seahawks will be an excellent test for the Jaguars. Both teams have a lot to prove, and the winner will come out of this game looking incredibly powerful.

Seattle has a formidable defense that should offer quite the challenge for Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's offense. If the Jaguars can move the ball effectively on Sunday, it will prove they can hang with any NFL defense.

Meanwhile, newcomer Greg Newsome will be put to the test quickly. Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba could do some damage against Jacksonville's weak secondary.

Perhaps the Jaguars will ramp up Travis Hunter's snaps on defense to help shut those receivers down.

Either way, fans will learn a lot about the Jaguars during Sunday's important Week 6 game.

Jaguars vs. Seahawks kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.