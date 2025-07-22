Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, shared an old video of herself crying as she reflected on the online backlash she received.

“I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way,” Lenee wrote in the caption on TikTok.

“I don't even recognize this girl anymore,” she added. “The amount you can grow and develop in just six months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding.”

Lenee concluded her caption with a message to her followers on shutting the haters out and looking to a higher power.

“I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.

This video follows the weeks of backlash she and the Jacksonville Jaguars' star received after several moments over their relationship turned into a spectacle online. Across social media, users who were not a fan of Lenee — who had been dating Hunter since 2022 — were insinuating that she was only after the NFL prospect at the time for his money and was not attracted to him. After she made comments about the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner not being her “type” she clarified what her viral comment meant.

“That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” Lenee says in the since-deleted video about why she decided to ignore Hunter at the time due to his relationship status not because of his looks.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me,” she continued.

She added in more detail why she decided to leave Hunter's message unopened. “So when I said he wasn't my type, I meant because he was younger than me. I never dated anybody younger than me, and he had cheated on his girlfriend,” she explained. “I don't know if your type is cheater but mine isn't. So no, he wasn't my type at first off of those two things.”

Hunter defended her amid the hate which caused both of them to temporarily take a step back from social media. However, they later returned a few weeks later as a united front and stronger than ever.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Get Married

Despite weeks of drama, it didn't deter Hunter from marrying Lenee. The two tied the knot back in May.

“On 02/26/2022 you first asked me to be your girlfriend. Now 3.5 years later, on 05/24/2025, I became your wife. You make me the happiest woman on this planet and I am so excited to spend forever with you,” Lenee wrote in the caption of their wedding photos on Instagram.

The two have since had a lavish honeymoon in Turks and Caicos following Lenee's luxury wedding gift.