The Jacksonville Jaguars could not get the job done in Week 2. The Jaguars lost 31-27 against the Bengals despite Joe Burrow exiting with a toe injury. There already appears to be some discord between head coach and quarterback in Jacksonville.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and head coach Liam Coen had a shocking interaction during the fourth quarter against the Bengals.

Coen was Lawrence were not on the same page ahead of a critical 3rd and 14 play in the fourth quarter. Coen gestured wildly at Lawrence from the sideline, clearly trying to communicate something to his quarterback.

Lawrence responded by simply waving his hand at Coen as if to brush off whatever he just said.

This interaction came with just 4:27 left to play in the game. Jacksonville would give up a late touchdown and end up losing the game.

Jaguars fans have to be worried after seeing that interaction.

Coen was brought to Jacksonville to “fix” Lawrence. The first-time head coach is regarded as somewhat of a “quarterback whisperer.” Especially after what he did to help Baker Mayfield resurrect his career in Tampa Bay.

The hope was to install a new system, correct some of Lawrence's mechanics, and watch the offense change.

Instead, the Jaguars fell apart against a beatable Bengals' defense and an offense without its starting quarterback.

It will be interesting to hear what Coen and Lawrence have to say about this interaction after the game. And in the coming days.

Jacksonville will need head coach and quarterback to be on the same page. If that cannot happen, one of them will eventually have to go.

And the Jaguars do not have much time to right the ship.

Next up for the Jaguars is a Week 3 matchup against the Texans.