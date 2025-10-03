The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. This matchup could be a turning point for both teams. The Jaguars are 3-1 and leading the AFC South, while the Chiefs are 2-2 and are starting to find their championship form.

It is clear from the first four weeks that the two teams are heading in opposite directions. Jacksonville is able to build momentum with a strong defense and an improved running game. On the other side of the slate, Kansas City showed signs of life last week against Baltimore, but still has question marks on both sides of the ball.

Devin Lloyd adds to his interception total

Devin Lloyd is one of the NFL's best stories this season. The Jacksonville linebacker has intercepted three passes in four games, the best mark in the league. He took home the award for AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions against San Francisco.

Lloyd's success comes from Jacksonville's attacking defensive style. After his big game, he explained the team's mindset: “Everyone just goes after the ball. We've got a great unit and I love these guys.”

"Everybody just attacks the ball. We've got a great unit and I love these guys." @DevinLloyd_ spoke with @Kristina_Pink on how the @Jaguars defense is leading the league in takeaways⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sXUmJ6j27z — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 28, 2025

Patrick Mahomes hasn't looked like himself this season. Lloyd's ball-hawking skills, combined with Jacksonville's defensive scheme, could force Mahomes into mistakes on Monday night. The Jaguars forcing league-high 13 turnovers indicate they capitalize on quarterback mistakes.

With Lloyd reading plays at an elite level and Mahomes making uncharacteristic errors, another interception or two could be in the cards. The Jaguars linebacker might extend his league lead on Monday night.

Travis Etienne Jr. breaks the 120-yard mark

The Jaguars' running game has been on a different level this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in rushing offense, and the main reason behind this is Travis Etienne. The former Clemson back has racked up 394 rushing yards while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Jacksonville's offensive line has completely turned things around. After ranking dead last in yards before contact per carry in 2024 at just 0.90 yards, they now rank fourth at 1.98 yards per carry. That extra yard of space before Etienne even gets touched makes a huge difference in his ability to break big runs.

Etienne has recorded ten rushes of 10 or more yards this season, tying him for the league lead. Kansas City's run defense has been one of their weak spots, allowing 127.0 yards per game on the ground. The Chiefs rank in the bottom five in both efficiency metrics and yards before contact allowed.

With Jacksonville's improved blocking up front and Etienne's explosive speed, a big rushing performance seems likely. The Jaguars will probably lean heavily on the ground game to control the clock and keep Mahomes on the sideline. Etienne could have his biggest game of the season.

Josh Hines-Allen gets multiple sacks

The battle between Josh Hines-Allen and Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor could decide this game's outcome. The two were Jacksonville teammates for four years before Taylor signed with Kansas City, so they know each other's tendencies well.

Taylor has struggled with penalties this season, and the Chiefs offensive line has been Kansas City's weak point. Mahomes has been under constant pressure even though he has the second-fastest release time in football at 2.53 seconds. He's still getting hit regularly because the protection breaks down.

Travon Walker may miss the game due to wrist surgery, which means Hines-Allen will need to carry even more of the pass-rush load. The Jacksonville edge rusher could have multiple sacks and spend the night in Kansas City's backfield. His pressure could rattle Mahomes throughout the game.

Kansas City struggles in the red zone

This season, the Chiefs have not been very successful in the red zone, scoring on just over 57% of their opportunities. Kansas City's offense hasn't been explosive despite having Mahomes as the quarterback.

The Jaguars defense has been tough all season, allowing only 18.0 points per game and ranking fourth in the NFL. Their defensive front, which includes new addition Arik Armstead, has given opposing offenses fits near the goal line.

With Jacksonville forcing turnovers at a historic pace and their ability to stiffen inside the red zone, the Chiefs might move the ball between the 20-yard lines but struggle to punch it in. Harrison Butker could be the busiest player on Kansas City's offense as they settle for field goals instead of touchdowns.

Moving the ball is one thing, but scoring against this Jacksonville defense when the field shrinks is a completely different challenge. The Chiefs may need to settle for field goals on multiple drives.

Trevor Lawrence has a breakout game

Trevor Lawrence hasn't been spectacular this season, completing just 58.3% of his passes for 845 yards through four games. But he showed real improvement against San Francisco last week.

The Chiefs defense has been vulnerable through the air all season. They're allowing 194.5 passing yards per game. Kansas City's secondary has clear weaknesses that Jacksonville can attack.

Lawrence has talented weapons to work with, including second-year wideout Brian Thomas Jr. the Chiefs may have their target fixed and will focus on stopping Etienne and the running game. Lawrence will get opportunities on play-action passes and deep shots downfield.

Kansas City's defense must consider this as an added layer to his mobility. If the offensive line in Jacksonville provides Lawrence enough time to throw, he may have the best all-around game of 2025, passing for 250-plus yards with a couple of touchdowns.

The bottom line

This upcoming Monday Night Football game provides Jacksonville with an excellent opportunity to send a message to the NFL. Kansas City brings championship experience and one of the greatest quarterbacks ever in Mahomes.

Expect a physical, close game that comes down to turnovers and execution in key moments. The Jaguars at 3-1 can place themselves as good AFC contenders, while the Chiefs at 2-2 need to prove they're still the team everyone fears. Monday night will tell us a lot about both teams' true potential this season.