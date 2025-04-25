After negotiating a trade with the Cleveland Browns, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter as the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft instead of No. 5.

His chances of becoming a starting wide receiver could increase thanks to the presence of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

During an episode of The Triple Option podcast, former cornerback Patrick Peterson strongly argues that Hunter got lucky to be drafted by a team with an established quarterback, and he could adjust to being a WR.

“Honestly he got very, very lucky because most top five teams don’t have a secure quarterback situation,” he said. “The Jaguars traded up, and I’m not saying Trevor is a top ten quarterback, but he’s a quarterback that’s capable of winning. So he got lucky in that aspect, so now he could play receiver. I was thinking he’s going to be top five and maybe going to Cleveland or somewhere like that and start on the defensive side of the ball and then get sprinkled into the offensive side of the ball. So now being with Jacksonville I could see him having a heavy role with the offensive side of the ball and playing nickle-back on the defensive side of the ball.”

The Jaguars hope Hunter will blossom into a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Hunter is coming off stellar years at Colorado.

He was one of the most highly touted players around. In 2024, he won the Heisman Trophy.

The Jaguars are coming off a dismal 4-13 record. Lawrence intends to return in time for the season after undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

So with all the pieces poised to be in place, is Peterson right?

Could Travis Hunter be the Jaguars' WR?

Peterson made the case that if the Browns had drafted Hunter then he would be relegated to the defensive side. This is in large due to the Browns not having a consistent quarterback.

Meanwhile, there is more room to blossom with the Jaguars.

The WR Depth Chart includes Hunter alongside Brian Thomas Jr. Dyami Brown and Gabe Davis. Hunter could find himself as the No. 2 WR instantly.

Hunter's versality on both sides of the ball puts him in a unique position to contribute. He could be the top defensive back for the Jaguars ahead of Jarrian Jones and Tyson Campbell.

Campbell had zero interceptions and Jones had one interception last season. Therefore, Hunter would a significant upgrade in that role.