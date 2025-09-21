Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, insisting the No. 2 overall pick still has a lot to learn before he can be relied upon as a wide receiver in the NFL.

On his 89 Podcast, Smith highlighted Hunter’s route running as “not NFL ready,” stressing that defenses in the league are far too polished to allow raw technique to succeed.

He advised the rookie to focus on mastering one role rather than trying to juggle both sides of the ball, saying, “I’d prefer that he would be excellent at one than trying to be average at both.”

That evaluation lines up with questions currently surfacing around the league. As reported this week, there’s growing curiosity about Hunter’s muted impact through two games in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars gave up significant draft capital to secure his services, but the early returns, 55 receiving yards, three tackles, and one pass breakup, haven’t matched the lofty expectations.

According to The New York Times, the Jaguars remain committed to giving Hunter opportunities on both offense and defense, but finding the right balance has proven challenging.

Part of the slow start can be traced to the upper-body injury that sidelined Hunter during training camp, delaying his ability to hit the ground running in September.

In Week 2, his snap count increased, logging 42 plays on offense and 30 on defense, signaling that Jacksonville is testing just how much responsibility he can handle. The reality, however, is that thriving as a two-way player at the NFL level is unprecedented and demanding.

Hunter’s unique skill set is undeniable. In Colorado, he won the Heisman Trophy by dominating on both sides of the ball, producing over 1,200 receiving yards and snagging four interceptions in a single season.

Replicating that kind of production in the NFL, though, is another story. The Jaguars clearly believe in his upside, but the question remains whether they would be better served streamlining his responsibilities to maximize his development rather than pushing for instant two-way returns.

Just last week against Cincinnati, Hunter flashed his potential with solid defensive coverage, but also committed a costly penalty that highlighted how steep the adjustment curve is.

The Jaguars are 1-1 and looking for answers, and how they deploy Hunter moving forward could shape not just his rookie year, but also the trajectory of the team’s bold gamble.