The Jacksonville Jaguars got a glimpse of why they drafted Travis Hunter No. 2 overall, even in a narrow Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After starting cornerback Jarrian Jones exited with a back injury in the first half, Hunter was thrust into a much bigger defensive role and he showed flashes of his trademark two-way ability.

Hunter logged 39 defensive snaps, allowing just one reception on two targets for 16 yards and breaking up a key pass downfield. The rookie’s versatility and competitiveness stood out, though his afternoon wasn’t perfect. With under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, he was flagged for a costly 25-yard defensive pass interference penalty that extended a Bengals drive. Cincinnati capitalized on the mistake, scoring the go-ahead touchdown in what became the decisive sequence of the game.

Offensively, Hunter was again involved in the Jaguars’ passing attack, with six targets translating to three catches for 22 yards. Like in Week 1, his touches came in the short passing game, but his quickness after the catch remains a weapon Jacksonville is eager to unlock. At Colorado last season, Hunter produced eye-popping numbers as both a receiver (96 catches, 1,258 yards, 15 touchdowns) and a defender (four interceptions, one forced fumble), earning the Heisman Trophy for his rare two-way dominance.

Article Continues Below

Through two NFL games, the Jaguars are clearly testing how much of that impact can carry over. In Week 1 against Carolina, Hunter caught six passes for 33 yards and chipped in a tackle on defense. Against Cincinnati, he got his first extended defensive workload — and even with the late penalty, it showed the coaching staff’s confidence in his ability to compete on both sides of the ball.

The loss drops Jacksonville to 1–1, but the bigger takeaway may be Hunter’s progression. If he continues to grow into a reliable two-way contributor, the Jaguars may have landed the most dynamic rookie in the league.