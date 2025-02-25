Is it fun to be a New York Jets fan these days? The team is struggling with Aaron Rodgers. Ditto for the situation involving Davante Adams. However, the 2025 NFL Draft trade buzz got louder after the Jets general manager made comments, according to a post on X by Josina Anderson.

Jets Darren Mougey: We are going to be open to potentially moving from No. 7 in the Draft. Adds, he is “really excited” Tyrod Taylor is on the team. As for Aaron (Rodgers): We just felt like the best thing for the team was to move on.

New York is coming off a hugely disappointing 5-12 finish in the 2024 season. The Rodgers Experiment seemed to be an abject failure. And if he leaves, the Jets are back to the have-nots in the world of quarterbacks.

Unless …

Jets might trade up for a QB like Cam Ward

There’s at least once voice out there saying the Jets would cash in their chips for a shot at a guy like the University of Miami star, according to cbssports.com.

“Compared to everyone else, they are in a bad spot to get a quarterback at No. 7 if they don't make a big play,” Mike Renner wrote. “This is the class to do it where you'll have evaluations all over the map. If the Titans aren't in love and are shopping the pick, I would be the first to call if I'm the New York Jets. Because if Cam Ward hits, you are a championship-caliber football team very, very quickly.”

Well, that seems to be a stretch. It depends on the definition of “if Cam Ward hits.” Sure, if Ward plays like Jayden Daniels did in 2024, the Jets are money. But that seems like a huge leap of hopeful expectation.

It’s hard to imagine Ward hitting the ground running in the same manner as Daniels.

Here is Pro Football Network’s evaluation of the signal-caller.

“Cam Ward is the ultimate playmaker at QB, boasting elite arm talent, effortless velocity, and dynamic athleticism,” PFN wrote. “His confidence and creativity set him apart, but his tendency for risky throws and inconsistent footwork can lead to trouble.”

But what does Cam Ward look like in overall picture?

That reads more like a guy who begins tp make big strides late in year two or maybe year three. It’s not that the Jets would make a big mistake by trading up. But is the organization willing to wait two or three years before the playoff returns start rolling into the Big Apple?

It certainly wouldn’t mix with this comment from Aaron Glenn, according to yahoo.com.

“Every decision that me and (Mougey) make is to win, and win now,” Glenn said. “This isn't going to be the last decision I make that will upset some people.”

Win and win now. But if the Jets blow up their draft to get one player, it’s going to be hard to win big in 2025.