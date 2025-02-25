No team in the NFL was a bigger disappointment in 2025 than the New York Jets, who made several “win now” moves both leading up to and during the season, yet still didn't come close to securing a playoff spot. One of those major moves was acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders in order to reunite Aaron Rodgers with one of his favorite targets.

However, it's now being reported that Rodgers has likely played his last game as a member of the Jets, but the Jets still have Adams under contract through the 2026 NFL season, causing some to wonder what the team might opt to do in the meantime.

Recently, Jets general manager Darren Mougey gave a not entirely specific update as to the team's approach to the Adams situation.

“‘Davante [Adams] is on the team right now. We have a plan there. In the next few weeks, we'll address that issue,” said Adams, per Jets Videos on X, formerly Twitter (via The Score).

Where do the Jets go from here?

One option at the Jets' disposal is simply to release Davante Adams and take the cap hit that would come with such a decision. However, the team will need all of the help at receiver that it can get under whoever its next quarterback ends up being, and Adams can certainly contribute in that department.

All in all, not much went right for the Jets in 2025, as the team faceplanted out of the gates with a blowout road loss to the San Francisco 49ers and only went downhill from there, ultimately missing out on playoff contention by a significant margin and calling into question whether anyone will be willing to take another chance on Aaron Rodgers in the future.

Along the way, the Jets fired both their head coach and general manager and traded away draft assets to bring in Adams, who very possibly could see his Jets tenure come to an end after just a handful of games in New York.

In any case, the Jets will now turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft, slated to take place in two months.