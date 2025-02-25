New York Jets executive Darren Mougey is speaking out about reports regarding the team and Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and the Jets parted ways this offseason. Mougey is denying that Rodgers was given an ultimatum by the team to return, per The Athletic.

The Jets executive stands by the team's decision to move on from Rodgers, saying it was best for both parties. The veteran quarterback is looking for a new NFL home, while also thinking about possible retirement.

Rodgers spent two seasons in the Big Apple. He missed virtually the entire 2023 campaign due to injury. In 2024, Rodgers struggled to a 5-12 record. The Jets fired coach Robert Saleh midway through the season. General manager Joe Douglas also got axed.

New York has the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jets are reportedly interested in taking Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with that selection.

The Jets are looking for a postseason berth in 2025

The Jets are essentially starting from scratch this upcoming season. New York has a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, as well as a new general manager in Mougey. The team will also have a new starting quarterback, who is yet to be named.

Glenn played for the Jets years ago when Bill Parcells was head coach. The new Jets coach spent the last several years in Detroit, as the Lions defensive coordinator. He helped the squad reach the 2023 NFC Championship game.

Glenn is now tasked with taking the Jets back to the playoffs. Jets fans are starved for success; the team hasn't made the postseason since 2010. New York has recycled through several different coaches the last 15 years, including Saleh, Rex Ryan and Todd Bowles.

The new head coach's first test will be finding a quarterback. While Rodgers is heading out the door, there is talent still out there. Free agents Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are looking for deals, and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a possibility.

Another opportunity is to draft a play caller in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is one of several quarterbacks headed to the NFL. He finished the 2024 season leading Colorado to nine victories. He threw for more than 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Jets will get an opportunity to speak with Sanders and other quarterbacks at the NFL Combine. The combine begins on Thursday and runs through March 2. Sanders says he's not throwing at the combine, just interviewing with teams.

Jets fans hope that Mougey, Glenn and company finally get the team winning again.