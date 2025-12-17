The NFL Playoffs will feel different this season, primarily since the Kansas City Chiefs were officially eliminated last weekend. JJ Watt recently appeared on the Pat McAfee show and said he believed anyone could beat anyone and possibly emerge as a Super Bowl contender.

"I feel like anybody could beat anybody and it's gonna be a blast to watch." JJ Watt on this season's NFL Playoffs

When the NFL season began, many expected the Chiefs to be one of the playoff teams. Instead, they struggled this season and will not be returning. The Denver Broncos can clinch the top seed, adding insult to injury to the Chiefs' misery. But this season has also seen the reemergence of the New England Patriots.

While some expected the Pats to do well, not many people expected them to go 11-3 through the first 14 games, with a chance to win the AFC East. Like the Broncos, the Pats still have a chance to win the top seed in the AFC. Another team that has struggled this season includes the Baltimore Ravens, who are just 7-7 and are fighting to stay alive in the AFC North race.

Although the Chiefs are out, the Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high. They lead the NFC East, but the Eagles have had some bumps and might not be able to return to the Super Bowl if things don't go according to plan. Additionally, their three-game losing streak exposed a lot of weaknesses in their offense.

If the playoffs were to begin this weekend, there would be some big matches, including a showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Coincidentally, the Packers will face the Bears this weekend in a game that could have significant playoff implications. ,

As Watt noted, there does not seem to be any clear-cut favorite. With the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks battling for first place in the NFC West this Thursday, that is another matchup that could have major implications over the final few weeks. The Chiefs not being in the playoffs guarantees a new AFC champion, while the Eagles will have six teams attempting to dethrone them right away.